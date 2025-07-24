What to Expect from Deckers' Earnings Report?

Note: Deckers’ fiscal year ends on March 31.

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK) is set to report its fiscal first-quarter earnings on Thursday, July 24, 2025. Analysts predict the company will report adjusted earnings of $0.68 per share on $901 million in sales. This would represent an 11% decline in earnings and a 9% growth in sales compared to the previous year’s figures of $0.76 per share and $825 million, respectively. Investors will closely watch the company’s performance amid ongoing challenges, including macro pressures and tariff concerns. Historical data shows that the stock has increased 56% of the time in the one day following earnings announcements, with a median rise of 9.8% and maximum one-day positive returns reaching 19%. Separately, see Is Monarch Casino Stock A Buy?

Deckers delivered mixed fiscal Q4 results—beating earnings estimates but issuing cautious guidance. Core brands HOKA and UGG drove growth, with HOKA up 10% in Q4 and 23.6% for the full year, and UGG rising 3.6% and 13.1%, respectively. Total Q4 revenue rose 6.5% to over $1 billion, while EPS climbed to $1.00 from $0.82. Amid inflation and tariff pressures, management withheld full-year guidance but forecast Q1 sales of $890–$910 million, up 8%–10% year-over-year.

Despite macro headwinds, Deckers shows resilience with potential for stronger growth as conditions improve. The company has $15 Bil in current market capitalization. Revenue over the last twelve months was $5.0 Bil, and it was operationally profitable with $1.2 Bil in operating profits and net income of $966 Mil. While a lot will depend on how results stack up against consensus and expectations, understanding historical patterns might turn the odds in your favor if you are an event-driven trader.

There are two ways to do that: understand the historical odds and position yourself before the earnings release, or look at the correlation between immediate and medium-term returns post-earnings and position yourself accordingly after the earnings are released.

DECK’s Historical Odds Of Positive Post-Earnings Return

Some observations on one-day (1D) post-earnings returns:

There are 18 earnings data points recorded over the last five years, with 10 positive and 8 negative one-day (1D) returns observed. In summary, positive 1D returns were seen about 56% of the time.

Notably, this percentage increases to 60% if we consider data for the last 3 years instead of 5.

Median of the 10 positive returns = 9.8%, and median of the 8 negative returns = -3.1%

Additional data for observed 5-Day (5D), and 21-Day (21D) returns post earnings are summarized along with the statistics in the table below.

Correlation Between 1D, 5D, and 21D Historical Returns

A relatively less risky strategy (though not useful if the correlation is low) is to understand the correlation between short-term and medium-term returns post earnings, find a pair that has the highest correlation, and execute the appropriate trade. For example, if 1D and 5D show the highest correlation, a trader can position themselves “long” for the next 5 days if 1D post-earnings return is positive. Here is some correlation data based on 5-year and 3-year (more recent) history. Note that the correlation 1D_5D refers to the correlation between 1D post-earnings returns and subsequent 5D returns.

Is There Any Correlation With Peer Earnings?

Sometimes, peer performance can have influence on post-earnings stock reaction. In fact, the pricing-in might begin before the earnings are announced. Here is some historical data on the past post-earnings performance of Deckers Outdoor stock compared with the stock performance of peers that reported earnings just before Deckers Outdoor. For fair comparison, peer stock returns also represent post-earnings one-day (1D) returns.

