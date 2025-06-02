What to Expect from CrowdStrike Holdings's Earnings

CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-06-03. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate CrowdStrike Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96.

Investors in CrowdStrike Holdings are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.17, leading to a 6.34% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at CrowdStrike Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.86 0.81 0.97 0.89 EPS Actual 1.03 0.93 1.04 0.93 Price Change % -6.0% -5.0% 3.0% 12.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings were trading at $471.37 as of May 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 54.08%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on CrowdStrike Holdings

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding CrowdStrike Holdings.

With 32 analyst ratings, CrowdStrike Holdings has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $440.5, indicating a potential 6.55% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet and Zscaler, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Palo Alto Networks, with an average 1-year price target of $210.1, suggesting a potential 55.43% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Fortinet, with an average 1-year price target of $107.67, suggesting a potential 77.16% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Zscaler, with an average 1-year price target of $268.15, suggesting a potential 43.11% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet and Zscaler, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity CrowdStrike Holdings Outperform 25.22% $784.55M -2.91% Palo Alto Networks Outperform 15.33% $1.67B 3.85% Fortinet Neutral 13.77% $1.25B 25.08% Zscaler Outperform 22.57% $522.06M -0.24%

Key Takeaway:

CrowdStrike Holdings ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity. Overall, it is positioned favorably compared to its peers in terms of financial performance metrics.

Unveiling the Story Behind CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

Understanding the Numbers: CrowdStrike Holdings's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: CrowdStrike Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 25.22%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: CrowdStrike Holdings's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -8.72%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): CrowdStrike Holdings's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.91%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): CrowdStrike Holdings's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.12%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: CrowdStrike Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.24.

To track all earnings releases for CrowdStrike Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CRWD

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Rosenblatt Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for CRWD

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.