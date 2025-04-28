What to Expect from Corning's Earnings

Corning (NYSE:GLW) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-04-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Corning will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51.

Anticipation surrounds Corning's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 0.38% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Corning's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.56 0.52 0.46 0.35 EPS Actual 0.57 0.54 0.47 0.38 Price Change % 0.0% -2.0% 1.0% 0.0%

Corning Share Price Analysis

Shares of Corning were trading at $44.18 as of April 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 31.28%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Corning

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Corning.

The consensus rating for Corning is Buy, based on 5 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $56.0, there's a potential 26.75% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Coherent, Littelfuse and Belden, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Coherent, with an average 1-year price target of $100.85, suggesting a potential 128.27% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Littelfuse, with an average 1-year price target of $236.0, suggesting a potential 434.18% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Belden, with an average 1-year price target of $127.0, suggesting a potential 187.46% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Coherent, Littelfuse and Belden, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Corning Buy 16.93% $1.20B 2.85% Coherent Buy 26.80% $509.35M 1.33% Littelfuse Neutral -0.81% $176.84M -2.08% Belden Buy 20.83% $249.82M 4.62%

Key Takeaway:

Corning ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. Corning is at the top for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Corning

Corning is a leader in materials science, specializing in the production of glass, ceramics, and optical fiber. The firm supplies its products for a wide range of applications, from flat-panel displays in televisions to gasoline particulate filters in automobiles to optical fiber for broadband access, with a leading share in many of its end markets.

Corning: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Corning showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 16.93% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.85%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.85%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Corning's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.11% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.76, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

