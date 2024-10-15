What to Expect from Cohen & Steers's Earnings

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2024-10-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Cohen & Steers will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77.

Anticipation surrounds Cohen & Steers's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 0.95% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cohen & Steers's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.67 0.71 0.64 0.7 EPS Actual 0.68 0.70 0.67 0.7 Price Change % 1.0% -1.0% 3.0% -3.0%

Cohen & Steers Share Price Analysis

Shares of Cohen & Steers were trading at $96.53 as of October 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 78.67%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Cohen & Steers

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Cohen & Steers.

Cohen & Steers has received a total of 2 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $94.0, the consensus suggests a potential 2.62% downside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of StepStone Group, Affiliated Managers Group and Janus Henderson Group, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

As per analysts' assessments, StepStone Group is favoring an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $55.95, suggesting a potential 42.04% downside. Affiliated Managers Group received a Buy consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $208.8, implying a potential 116.31% upside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Janus Henderson Group, with an average 1-year price target of $37.43, implying a potential 61.22% downside. Peer Metrics Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for StepStone Group, Affiliated Managers Group and Janus Henderson Group are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Cohen & Steers Outperform 2.19% $60.41M 7.55% StepStone Group Neutral 4.71% $107.34M 3.86% Affiliated Managers Group Buy -2.38% $285M 2.20% Janus Henderson Group Neutral 13.92% $409.30M 2.84%

Key Takeaway:

Cohen & Steers ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is at the top.

Discovering Cohen & Steers: A Closer Look

Cohen & Steers is a niche asset manager concentrating on real estate securities. The firm invests mainly in the equity shares of real estate investment trusts, with holdings in domestic and international real estate securities accounting for close to two thirds of its $79.3 billion in managed assets at the end of January 2024. Cohen & Steers also manages portfolios dedicated to preferred securities, utilities stocks, and other high-yield offerings. The firm's distribution is balanced among its closed-end funds, open-end funds, and institutional accounts. During the past four calendar quarters, the company garnered 42% (27%) of its managed assets (base management fees) from institutional clients, 45% (52%) from open-end funds, and 13% (21%) from closed-end funds.

Breaking Down Cohen & Steers's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Cohen & Steers's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.19% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Cohen & Steers's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 25.06%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cohen & Steers's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.55%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cohen & Steers's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.34%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.31.

To track all earnings releases for Cohen & Steers visit their earnings calendar on our site.

