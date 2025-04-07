What to Expect From CMS Energy's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

With a market cap of $21.7 billion , Jackson, Michigan-based CMS Energy Corporation ( CMS ) operates as an energy company primarily serving Michigan through its three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The company provides electricity and natural gas to nearly 3.7 million customers and is also engaged in independent renewable energy production and marketing.

CMS is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, Apr. 24. Ahead of this event, analysts expect the energy company to report a profit of $1.14 per share , up 17.5% from $0.97 per share in the year-ago quarter. It has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters. In Q4 2024, CMS beat the consensus EPS estimate by 1.2%.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect CMS Energy to report an EPS of $3.60, up 7.8% from $3.34 in fiscal 2024 .

Shares of CMS have gained 22.6% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 1.4% decline and the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund's ( XLU ) 14.7% rise over the same period.

Despite revenue missing estimates at around $2 billion, shares of CMS Energy rose 1.8% on Feb. 6 as the company beat Q4 2024 earnings expectations, reporting adjusted EPS of $0.87. Full-year 2024 adjusted earnings came in at $3.34 per share, above both the year-ago figure and the consensus estimate. CMS also raised its 2025 adjusted EPS guidance to $3.54 - $3.60 and reaffirmed its long-term EPS growth target of 6% - 8%. Positive operational highlights, such as record electric grid investments and improved power restoration times, also boosted investor sentiment.

Analysts' consensus view on CMS Energy’s stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 17 analysts covering the stock, 10 recommend “Strong Buy” and seven suggest "Hold." As of writing, CMS is trading below the average analyst price target of $75.94.

