What to Expect From Cintas' Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Cincinnati, Ohio-based Cintas Corporation ( CTAS ) engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. With a market cap of $84.5 billion , Cintas operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and Other segments.

The company is expected to announce its Q4 results on Thursday, Jul. 17. Ahead of the event, analysts expect CTAS to report an EPS of $1.07 , up 7% from $1 reported in the year-ago quarter. Moreover, the company has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters by notable margins.

More Top Stocks Daily:

For the full fiscal 2025, CTAS is expected to deliver an EPS of $4.39, marking a 15.8% increase from $3.79 reported in fiscal 2024. While in fiscal 2026, its earnings are expected to further growth 10.5% year-over-year to $4.85 per share.

CTAS stock has soared 28.6% over the past 52 weeks, notably outperforming the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLI ) 8% gains and the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 10.6% returns during the same time frame.

Cintas' stock prices surged 5.8% after the release of its impressive Q3 results on Mar. 26. Driven by solid organic growth across its segments and contribution from acquisitions, the company’s overall topline increased 8.4% year-over-year to $2.6 billion , surpassing the Street’s expectations. Meanwhile, the company showcased impressive expense discipline, leading to a notable improvement in margins. Cintas’ net income for the quarter increased 16.6% year-over-year to $463.5 million, and its EPS of $1.13 surpassed the consensus estimates by 7.6%, boosting investor confidence.

The consensus view on CTAS stock is cautiously optimistic, with a “ Moderate Buy ” rating overall. Of the 19 analysts covering the stock, opinions include seven “Strong Buys,” nine “Holds,” one “Moderate Sell,” and two “Strong Sells.” As of writing, the stock is trading slightly below its mean price target of $213.75.

On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.