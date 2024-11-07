What to Expect from Capital Clean Energy's Earnings

Capital Clean Energy (NASDAQ:CCEC) will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2024-11-08. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Capital Clean Energy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48.

Anticipation surrounds Capital Clean Energy's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.16, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Capital Clean Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.18 0.36 0.63 0.74 EPS Actual 0.34 0.32 0.61 0.84 Price Change % -2.0% 0.0% 3.0% 1.0%

Capital Clean Energy Share Price Analysis

Shares of Capital Clean Energy were trading at $18.84 as of November 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 43.33%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Capital Clean Energy

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Capital Clean Energy.

A total of 1 analyst ratings have been received for Capital Clean Energy, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $22.0, suggesting a potential 16.77% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Genco Shipping & Trading, Navios Maritime Partners and Costamare, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Genco Shipping & Trading is maintaining an Buy status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $21.33, indicating a potential 13.22% upside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Buy trajectory for Navios Maritime Partners, with an average 1-year price target of $80.0, indicating a potential 324.63% upside. Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Costamare, with an average 1-year price target of $13.0, suggesting a potential 31.0% downside. Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Genco Shipping & Trading, Navios Maritime Partners and Costamare, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Capital Clean Energy Outperform 10.32% $52.71M 2.78% Genco Shipping & Trading Buy 18.21% $30.25M 2.56% Navios Maritime Partners Buy -1.38% $141.61M 3.44% Costamare Neutral 36.03% $124.19M 3.06%

Key Takeaway:

Capital Clean Energy ranks: - Top for Revenue Growth among peers. - Bottom for Gross Profit among peers. - Bottom for Return on Equity among peers. - Middle for Consensus recommendation among peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Capital Clean Energy

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp is an international shipping company. It is the leading platform of gas carriage solutions with a focus on the energy transition. The company owns 20 high-specification vessels, including 12 latest-generation LNG carriers (LNG/Cs) and eight legacy Neo-Panamax container vessels.

Financial Insights: Capital Clean Energy

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Capital Clean Energy showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.32% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Capital Clean Energy's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 34.62%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.78%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.93%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.1, Capital Clean Energy faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Capital Clean Energy visit their earnings calendar on our site.

