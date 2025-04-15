Stocks

What to Expect From Cadence Design Systems' Next Quarterly Earnings Report

April 15, 2025 — 01:54 pm EDT

Written by Neharika Jain for Barchart->

Valued at a market cap of $71.2 billion, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) provides software, hardware, and other services that help customers to design electronic products. The San Jose, California-based company’s core electronic design automation (EDA) software and services enable engineers to develop different types of Integrated Circuits (IC). It is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2025 after the market closes on Monday, Apr. 28.

Prior to this event, analysts project this software company to report a profit of $1.17 per share, up 37.7% from $0.85 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in two of the last four quarters, while missing on two other occasions. Its earnings of $1.49 per share in the previous quarter fell short of the consensus estimates by 1.3%.

More Top Stocks Daily: Go behind Wall Street’s hottest headlines with Barchart’s Active Investor newsletter.

 

For the full year, analysts expect CDNS to report EPS of $5.37, up 19.3% from $4.50 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to further grow 18.4% year over year to $6.36 in fiscal 2026. 

www.barchart.com

CDNS has fallen 14.8% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 5.5% rise, and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 2.6% loss over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 18, CDNS reported its Q4 results, with adjusted earnings of $1.88 per share and revenue of $1.4 billion, reflecting year-over-year growth of 36.2% and 26.9%, respectively. Moreover, both the figures exceeded consensus estimates. However, despite delivering better-than-expected performance, the stock declined 8.8% in the subsequent trading session. The fall in the stock price was primarily driven by a cautious 2025 outlook, which signaled a potential slowdown in revenue growth. The company anticipates its fiscal 2025 revenue between $5.1 billion and $5.2 billion, and expressed a conservative view on its China business, expecting flat revenue from the region. 

Wall Street analysts are highly optimistic about CDNS’ stock, with a "Strong Buy" rating overall. Among 18 analysts covering the stock, 14 recommend "Strong Buy," one advises a “Moderate Buy,” two suggest “Hold,” and one indicates a “Strong Sell” rating. The average price target for CDNS is $324.39, which indicates a 24.5% potential upside from the current levels.

On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

XLK
CDNS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.