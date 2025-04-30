Stocks

What to Expect From Broadcom's Q2 2025 Earnings Report

April 30, 2025 — 11:41 am EDT

Written by Kritika Sarmah for Barchart->

With a market cap of $905 billion, Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor-based devices and analog III-V-based products worldwide. Founded in 1961, the Palo Alto-based company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. AVGO is expected to report its Q2 earnings on Wednesday, Jun. 11.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect AVGO to report a profit of $1.34 per share, up 54% from a profit of $0.87 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded analysts' earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, which is notable. Its EPS of $1.40 in the recent quarter surpassed the analysts’ expectations by 10.2%, driven by a growth in both AI semiconductor solutions and infrastructure software.

More Top Stocks Daily: Go behind Wall Street’s hottest headlines with Barchart’s Active Investor newsletter.

 

For the current year, analysts expect AVGO to report EPS of $5.69, up 53.4% from $3.71 in fiscal 2024. Moreover, analysts expect its earnings to surge 21.8% year-over-year to $6.93 per share in fiscal 2026.

www.barchart.com

Over the past year, AVGO shares surged 42.8%, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX8.7% gains and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK4.2% returns over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Apr. 28, Broadcom stock declined marginally after the Wall Street Journal reported that Huawei is getting ready to test an artificial intelligence processor that could replace some NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) products, unsettling investor confidence for U.S.-based chip producers.

Nevertheless, the consensus opinion on AVGO stock is strongly optimistic, with an overall “Strong Buy” rating. Out of the 31 analysts covering the stock, 28 recommend a “Strong Buy” and three recommend a “Hold.” Its mean price target of $242.19 indicates a robust 26.7% upside potential from current price levels.

On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NVDA
AVGO
XLK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.