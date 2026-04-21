What to Expect From AvalonBay Communities Stock in Q1 Earnings?

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. AVB, a leading real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of multifamily properties, is set to announce its first-quarter 2026 results after the closing bell on April 27.



In the last reported quarter, this residential REIT delivered a positive surprise of 0.35% in terms of core funds from operations (FFO) per share. Results reflected higher same-store NOI and occupancy growth year over year. Higher interest expenses undermined the performance to an extent.



Over the past four quarters, AvalonBay’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on three occasions and missed on the other. The graph below depicts the surprise history of the company:

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. price-eps-surprise | AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Quote

As we approach the release of AvalonBay's first-quarter 2026 earnings report, it is important to examine how this residential REIT is likely to have performed amid the current market conditions.

US Apartment Market in Q1

The U.S. apartment market entered 2026 in better shape than many investors feared, though not yet in a clean pricing recovery. RealPage reported that first-quarter demand rebounded, with absorption of nearly 93,300 units, making it one of the strongest first quarters of the past decade. The snapback helped reverse the late-2025 move-out weakness, but annual demand still ran only a little above 303,000 units, below the roughly 340,000-unit decade average.



The good news is that the new supply is finally rolling over. Roughly 367,000 units were completed in the year-ending first quarter of 2026, including about 75,200 units in the quarter itself. This is still elevated in absolute terms, but it is a major comedown from the late-2024 peak of more than 589,000 unit annual deliveries and now sits near the 10-year average annual completion volume.



National occupancy stood at 94.9% in first-quarter 2026, up 10 basis points sequentially but 20 basis points below the prior year. Rents rose 0.4% in the quarter after two consecutive quarterly declines but remained down 0.5% year over year. Concessions continue to do much of the heavy lifting: 25.5% of apartments were offering concessions, with the average incentive at 7.2%.



The weakest rent trends remain in high-supply Sun Belt markets. Austin, Denver and Phoenix posted some of the deepest annual rent cuts, while San Antonio, Tampa, Nashville and Las Vegas also lost momentum. In contrast, San Francisco, San Jose and New York showed rent growth, helped by easing supply pressure and better demand. Several Midwest markets, including Chicago, St. Louis and Cleveland, also posted steady gains because new supply has been more limited.

Factors to Consider Ahead of AVB's Q1 Results

Against this backdrop, AvalonBay appears positioned to report a quarter defined more by steady execution than breakout growth. In its late-February business update, the company said that portfolio physical occupancy increased 20 basis points from December to February. It also said that like-term effective rent change improved by 100 basis points, moving from a 0.5% decline in January to a 0.5% gain in February.



This kind of trend suggests AvalonBay is seeing enough demand in its portfolio to hold the line, while broader market conditions remain competitive. Management also said that those trends were broadly in line with its full-year 2026 same-store residential revenue outlook, which should reassure investors heading into results.



Management expects demand to stay soft early in the year, but it also sees better trends building as supply pressure eases. The company’s outlook points to modest same-store revenue growth of 1.4% for 2026, with stronger performance expected in the second half. Management said that rent growth in the first half is expected to stay around the low-1% range, while renewal offers for February and March were sent out in the 4%-4.5% range. Management noted that January leasing was better than November and December.



Market trends are expected to vary by region. New York, New Jersey and Northern California look relatively firm, while Boston, the Mid-Atlantic and Denver face weaker job conditions or supply pressure. Management also noted that deliveries are expected to fall across many markets this year, which should help fundamentals improve over time.



Beyond operations, AvalonBay entered the first quarter with balance sheet strength, active development lease-ups and room for capital allocation moves. Management is keeping new starts disciplined at $800 million, while development earnings should build more meaningfully into 2027. Overall, the first quarter is expected to look like a transition quarter rather than a breakout period.

Projections for AVB

The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $770.57 million for first-quarter revenues indicates a 3.31% year-over-year increase. The consensus mark for same-store economic occupancy is pegged at 95.75% for the first quarter.



Before the first-quarter earnings release, the company’s activities were inadequate to gain analysts’ confidence. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly core FFO per share has been revised 3 cents south to $2.80 over the past two months. It implies a year-over-year decline of 1.06%.

Here Is What Our Quantitative Model Predicts for AVB:

Our proven model does not conclusively predict a surprise in terms of FFO per share for AvalonBay this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an FFO beat, which is not the case here.



AvalonBay currently carries a Zacks Rank of 4 (Sell) and has an Earnings ESP of +0.03%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are two stocks from the broader REIT sector — Ventas, Inc. VTR and Cousins Properties Inc. CUZ — that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to report a surprise this quarter.



Ventas, scheduled to report quarterly numbers on April 27, has an Earnings ESP of +0.62% and carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Cousins Properties is likely to report quarterly numbers around April 29. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.94% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.