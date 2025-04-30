What to Expect From Autodesk’s Next Quarterly Earnings Report

With a market cap of $58.1 billion, Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) is engaged in 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The San Francisco, California-located corporation offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, Autodesk Build, BIM Collaborate Pro, Revit, Tandem, AutoCAD, AutoCAD LT, Inventor, Vault, Maya, and 3ds Max.

The software company is expected to unveil its Q1 2026 earnings on Tuesday, Jun. 10. Ahead of this event, analysts expect ADSK to post adjusted earnings of $1.50 per share, reflecting a growth of 16.3% from $1.29 per share reported in the same quarter last year. In addition, the company has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the past four quarters.

More Top Stocks Daily:

For the full fiscal 2026, analysts forecast Autodesk to report an adjusted EPS of $6.71, marking an increase of 14.5% from $5.86 reported in fiscal 2025. Moreover, in fiscal 2027, its earnings are expected to grow 17.6% year-over-year to $7.89 per share.

ADSK stock has surged 25.9% over the past 52 weeks, notably outpacing the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 8.7% gain and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 4.2% return during the same period.

Shares of Autodesk dropped 2.9% following the release of its solid Q4 2025 results on Feb. 27. Revenue for the quarter reached $1.6 billion, up 11.6% year over year, supported by strong subscription sales, which accounted for 97% of total revenue, along with continued geographical expansion. Adjusted EPS increased 9.6% from the prior-year quarter to $2.29.

Additionally, for fiscal 2026, the company expects revenue to range between $6.9 billion and $7 billion, with adjusted EPS projected to be between $9.34 and $9.67.

Analysts' consensus view on ADSK stock remains bullish, with a "Strong Buy" rating overall. Out of 26 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 18 "Strong Buys," one "Moderate Buy," and seven "Holds.” Its mean price target of $321.73 suggests a 17.9% upside potential from current price levels.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.