What to Expect From Ameren's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

With a market cap of $26 billion , Ameren Corporation ( AEE ) is a public utility holding company that provides electric and natural gas services across Missouri and Illinois. Operating through four core segments: Ameren Missouri; Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution; Ameren Illinois Natural Gas; and Ameren Transmission, it generates energy from coal, nuclear, gas, and renewables, serving residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

AEE is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 1. Ahead of this event, analysts expect the utility company to report a profit of $1.04 per share , up 6.1% from $0.98 per share in the year-ago quarter. It has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in one of the last four quarters while missing on three other occasions. In Q4 2024, AEE missed the consensus EPS estimate by 2.5%.

More Top Stocks Daily:

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect the Saint Louis, Missouri-based company to report an EPS of $4.93, up 6.5% from $4.63 in fiscal 2024 . In addition, EPS is anticipated to grow 7.7% year-over-year to $5.31 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of AEE have surged 30.6% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 3.8% rise and the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund's ( XLU ) 16.1% gain over the same period.

Despite Ameren reporting better-than-expected Q4 2024 revenue of $1.9 billion on Feb. 13, its shares fell marginally the next day. The company’s EPS of $0.77 missed the consensus estimate , despite rising 28.3% year-over-year. Investors were also cautious about the rising operating expenses and higher interest costs. Additionally, earnings from the Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution segment dropped to $234 million in 2024, weighed down by a lower allowed return on equity under the new multi-year rate plan.

Analysts' consensus view on Ameren’s stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 16 analysts covering the stock, nine recommend "Strong Buy," six suggest "Hold," and one "Strong Sell." As of writing, AEE is trading below the average analyst price target of $102.28.

On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.