What to Expect From Amazon in the 4 Weeks Before Earnings

Tech titan Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is closing out the year and entering the final stretch before its next earnings report in an unusual spot.

The stock is trading at roughly the same level it was this time last Christmas.

In a year where the benchmark S&P 500 index managed to gain more than 17%, that flat performance could be alarming. Yet zooming out tells a more constructive story—Amazon is up more than 40% since April, has consistently beaten expectations each quarter, and continues to enjoy broad analyst support.

Given how range-bound the stock has been now for many months, the next four weeks will be pivotal.

After months of consolidation, the market must decide whether Amazon’s long period of underperformance was a warning sign or simply an extra-long pause before the next leg higher. With earnings estimated for late January or early February as a potential catalyst, here are some data points to consider.

The Multi-Month Range Is Sending a Clear Message

Amazon has been range-bound since July. The only meaningful deviation came in early November, when the stock briefly popped to a record high following earnings. That breakout failed, however, and shares quickly slipped back into the same range.

It was a bitter pill for investors to swallow, especially those who expected the breakout to be the start of a fresh leg higher. However, the price action following November is just as important to consider as the initial failed rally. Despite intermittent selling pressure from the bears, the stock has maintained support.

The Chart Leans Bullish

That behavior suggests balance rather than weakness. If sellers truly had control, the failed breakout would have led to a deeper pullback. Instead, support has held, and the stock appears to be in a wait-and-see mode.

In practical terms, Amazon is coiling. It’s too big a company, with too many near-term catalysts, to remain this rangebound for long. And the longer a stock trades sideways after a strong rally, the more meaningful the eventual move tends to be. With earnings now just a few weeks away, the range is starting to tighten just as a key catalyst comes into view.

Why Analysts Are Staying Bullish Into Earnings

Recent analyst updates for AMZN lean bullish. The stock has been consistently rated a Buy by the majority of covering firms throughout the year, and that trend has continued in the final days of December.

On Dec. 29, the team over at Evercore ISI named Amazon its top large-cap internet pick heading into 2026.

The firm’s confidence mirrors the broader view across the Street, with analysts remaining particularly bullish on AWS growth rates, Amazon’s competitive positioning, and the improving narrative around AI.

Earlier in the year, AI and all the associated costs had been framed as a headwind, but that view seems to have shifted.

Importantly, these bullish calls are being reiterated while the stock is flat—not overextended—indicating that the stock has plenty of room to grow.

How to Think About the Next 4 Weeks

Between now and next month’s earnings, Amazon’s setup looks increasingly skewed toward the upside rather than the downside. Expectations are not stretched, the stock is not overbought, and sentiment is consistently positive.

For a meaningful selloff to develop, the market would need to lose confidence in Amazon’s earnings trajectory, which seems unlikely. This is a company that has consistently crushed expectations, and its core AWS narrative is improving—not deteriorating.

That does not guarantee a pre-earnings rally. Amazon has frustrated investors before by staying dormant longer than expected. But with the stock having spent months digesting gains, the risk-reward increasingly favors a move higher as earnings approach.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.