What to Expect from Affiliated Managers Group's Earnings

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-08. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Affiliated Managers Group to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $5.16.

Affiliated Managers Group bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.50 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.27% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Affiliated Managers Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 6.03 4.84 4.60 5.23 EPS Actual 6.53 4.82 4.67 5.37 Price Change % -2.0% 0.0% 1.0% -1.0%

Market Performance of Affiliated Managers Group's Stock

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group were trading at $172.59 as of May 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.19%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Affiliated Managers Group

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group has received a total of 4 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $194.5, the consensus suggests a potential 12.69% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Janus Henderson Group, Invesco and Hamilton Lane, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Janus Henderson Group, with an average 1-year price target of $38.71, suggesting a potential 77.57% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Invesco, with an average 1-year price target of $15.27, suggesting a potential 91.15% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Hamilton Lane, with an average 1-year price target of $155.75, suggesting a potential 9.76% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Janus Henderson Group, Invesco and Hamilton Lane are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Affiliated Managers Group Neutral 4.32% $285.50M 4.87% Janus Henderson Group Neutral 12.63% $423.80M 2.55% Invesco Neutral 3.65% $555.60M 1.61% Hamilton Lane Neutral 34.33% $128.63M 8.44%

Key Takeaway:

Affiliated Managers Group ranks in the middle for consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for revenue growth. It is at the top for gross profit. It is at the top for return on equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group offers investment strategies to investors through its network of affiliates. The firm typically buys a majority interest in small to midsize boutique asset managers, receiving a fixed percentage of revenue from these firms in return. Affiliates operate independently, with AMG providing strategic, operational, and technology support, as well as global distribution. At the end of September 2024, AMG's affiliate network-which includes firms like AQR Capital Management, and Pantheon in alternative assets and other products (which accounted for 36% of AUM), Artemis, Genesis, Harding Loevner, and Tweedy Browne in global and emerging-market equities (27%) and Frontier, River Road, Parnassus, and Yacktman in US equities (21%)-had $728.4 billion in managed assets.

Understanding the Numbers: Affiliated Managers Group's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Affiliated Managers Group's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.32%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Affiliated Managers Group's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 30.92%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Affiliated Managers Group's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.87% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.83%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.78.

