What Exactly Is Agentic AI, and Why Are Some Stocks Blowing Up Because of It?

There is a new phrase dominating Wall Street right now, and if you have been paying attention to earnings calls, analyst notes, or market-moving headlines recently, you have almost certainly heard it. Agentic AI is being credited with sending certain stocks soaring and reshaping how the smartest money in the market thinks about the technology sector.

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) is up more than 35% over the past month alone. Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) jumped more than 40% this week after impressing investors with its agentic AI roadmap. And Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is on its best run in months as analysts argue its ecosystem is perfectly positioned for the age of agency.

At the same time, SanDisk Corporation (NASDAQ: SNDK) has gained more than 4,200% over the past year as the memory infrastructure that agentic AI requires becomes increasingly scarce.

Given the speed with which new technology and buzzwords are hitting the market right now, investors would be forgiven for wondering exactly what agentic AI is and why some stocks are blowing up because of it.

The answers are more straightforward than you might expect—let’s take a closer look below.

So What Actually Is Agentic AI?

The world encountered AI for the first time as something that answers questions. You type a prompt, the model responds, and the interaction ends there. That is generative AI in its most familiar form, and it was genuinely transformative when it emerged with ChatGPT in late 2022. But it had an obvious limitation—it requires a human to initiate every action and decide what to do next.

Agentic AI removes that limitation. Rather than simply responding to prompts, an AI agent can reason through a multi-step task, pull context from external systems, coordinate with other tools, and then execute actions autonomously.

The difference isn’t just technical. It’s the difference between an AI that tells you what to do and one that goes and does it itself. That shift, from AI as a tool to AI as an actor, has far-reaching applications across multiple industries, and this is what has the market so excited.

The Infrastructure Play: Memory Is the New Bottleneck

The first and most dramatic investment implication of agentic AI is its impact on infrastructure demand. Generative AI, in its early phase, was primarily passive and reactive. Agentic AI is the opposite, as agents are active and always-on, requiring them to retain vast amounts of context in memory for extended periods rather than processing a single query on an ad hoc basis.

That simple dynamic has turned memory into one of the most sought-after commodities in the technology supply chain, and no company illustrates this better than SanDisk. Its extraordinary run, which has shown little signs of slowing down, reflects a market pricing in a structural, multi-year shortage of the memory that agentic workloads require.

The Platform Play: Whoever Controls the Agent Controls the Value

The second implication that’s been getting investors excited concerns platform control. In a world where AI agents serve as the primary interface through which people search, shop, schedule, and transact, the platform that mediates those interactions wields enormous leverage.

ServiceNow's 35% run since the start of May reflects the market pricing in its position as a leading orchestration layer for agentic AI, a platform through which businesses deploy and govern agents across their workflows. Its deepening partnership with Anthropic's Claude gives it a credible claim to being one of the foremost infrastructure stocks today.

Apple's positioning is different but equally compelling. Bank of America has been pointing out that in an agentic world, value accrues to whoever controls user identity, payments, and app access, all of which the iPhone already owns at a scale no AI lab can replicate. The market’s been steadily repricing Apple on the back of this argument.

The Data Play: Clean Data Is the Agent's Raw Material

The third implication, and perhaps the most underappreciated, concerns data. An AI agent is only as useful as the data it can access and act upon. This is precisely why Snowflake's earnings had the stock surging more than 40% in a few days. Investors are waking up to the idea that companies managing enterprise data at scale are not merely beneficiaries of the AI wave. In an agentic world, they’re foundational.

Snowflake's move this week is a reminder that agentic AI isn’t just a hardware story or a software story. It’s driving a full repricing of wherever value lives in the technology ecosystem. Investors who grasp the implications of that early are the ones who’ll be best positioned to benefit from it in the coming months and years.

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