What Every Firefly Aerospace Investor Should Know Before Buying

Key Points

Firefly recently became an option for space investors with its IPO over the summer.

A leader in lunar missions, Firefly is interested in expanding further into the defense industry.

An investment in Firefly stock requires investors to be comfortable with a more speculative investment.

10 stocks we like better than Firefly Aerospace ›

Since flying onto the scene with an initial public offering (IPO) over the summer, Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ: FLY) has captured the interest of investors looking for the next great space stock opportunity.

But for those interested in reaching for the stars with Firefly stock, it's important to shine a light on the company and get to know it a little better.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Firefly is shooting for the moon -- and succeeding

While the company's name summons images of glowing bugs filling summer nights here on Earth, Firefly's business focuses on lunar operations. In its third quarter 2025 10-Q, for example, Firefly states its expectation that its Blue Ghost lander will "fly annual missions to the Moon, with payload services customized to the technology and exploration goals of our customers."

Illustrating the company's success in generating revenue from its lunar operations, Firefly received a $177 million award from NASA in July to deliver five payloads to the Moon's south pole in 2029 under the space agency's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) contract. According to management, this award significantly contributed to the company's increase in backlog to $1.3 billion, up from $1.1 billion at the end of 2024.

It's not only NASA that sees Firefly as a partner for missions to the moon. The company reported in Q3 2025 that a commercial customer selected it for a separate mission requiring the company's Blue Ghost lunar lander.

Going for the gold

Expanding its scope beyond the moon, Firefly is positioning itself to develop into a defense contractor. Earlier this month, Firefly completed the acquisition of SciTec for $855 million -- an acquisition that Firefly believes will make it a more attractive option for the Pentagon's $175 billion missile defense project: Golden Dome.

Prior to the acquisition, SciTec had already proved its mettle as a partner for the U.S. government. The U.S. Space Force awarded a $259 million contract to enhance the military branch's missile warning and tracking capability.

In addition to SciTec, Firefly's interest in pursuing defense opportunities is demonstrated by the company's current partnership with Kratos Defense and Security to develop hypersonic capabilities for national defense.

Should investors light up their portfolios with Firefly stock?

For those focused on the final frontier, Firefly stock is undeniably a worthy consideration. It's critical, however, that investors recognize that a Firefly investment requires investors to be comfortable with the likelihood of enduring volatility. As a growth company that hasn't achieved profitability yet, Firefly has a higher risk profile, and setbacks such as the one it encountered in September can drive the market to punish the stock.

Should you invest $1,000 in Firefly Aerospace right now?

Before you buy stock in Firefly Aerospace, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Firefly Aerospace wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $572,405!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,104,969!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,002% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 24, 2025

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.