What Is the Estimated Median Income for the Upper-Middle Class in 2026?

Defining yourself within the American middle classes can be tricky. Your social class is based on more than just your salary; it depends on everything from where you live to how you live.

Find Out: What Class Do You Actually Belong To? The Income Breakdown Might Shock You

For You: 6 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

In the U.S., the upper middle class typically includes professionals and households with incomes well above the national median, but below the top 5%. With new IRS tax brackets and cost-of-living adjustments for 2026, understanding where your income fits can help you plan smarter for taxes, savings and long-term financial goals.

So, what is the median income for upper-middle-class households, and how do you know if you’re part of it? Here’s a look at the factors involved so you can see if you fit into this category.

Quick Take: Median Upper-Middle-Class Income in 2025 vs. 2026

Based on the most recent U.S. Census Bureau data and the Pew Research Center, the median household income is listed at $74,580. If you’ve lived in a middle-income household and are curious to see what it would take to boost your status to the upper-middle class, here are some key takeaways:

The amount that’s considered middle class or upper-middle class will depend on where you live in the country, but it generally falls between two-thirds and double the median national household income.

Based on the definition of the middle class, the income range for this group is anywhere from $56,600 and $169,800 for 2025. That means that to be considered in the top 20% of the middle class, you would need to earn between about $117,000 and $150,000.

A commonly cited range is from approximately $106,000 to $250,000 per year, as reported by Yahoo Finance. Other sources define the upper-middle class as starting around $104,000 and going up to $153,000 in 2026, as per CNBC.

Based on these numbers, a household of higher-income earners between $117,000 and $150,000 would still put you among American upper-middle-class individuals in most cities around the country in 2026. However, because location is such a major factor, some sources even say the upper limit can be as high as $250,000.

Read Next: Here’s the Minimum Net Worth To Be Considered Upper Class in Your 50s

Median Income for the Upper-Middle Class Varies by Location

According to GOBankingRates research, the median income varies tremendously by state due to the cost of living and employment possibilities. For example, if you live in Mississippi, a household income between $85,424 and $109,830 would put you in the upper-middle class. In Maryland on the other hand, your household would have to bring in at least $158,126 to be considered in the upper-middle class.

Here are some more specific factors that help determine which wealth class you fall into:

Housing prices

Size of your family

Local labor market

Overall prices of everyday items

Lifestyle and spending habits

Tax levels

Could the Definition of Upper-Middle Class Change?

In 2026, it’s possible that the income range defining the upper-middle class could shift upward due to factors such as inflation. The expected annual inflation rate this year has risen to 2.6%. Moreover, the core inflation rate, which excludes categories that have high price fluctuation, such as energy and food, is expected to rise to 2.8%, according to the Commerce Department’s Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index.

What this means for the middle class is that daily living expenses will continue to rise, putting pressure on household budgets to maintain their standard of living. As a result, households will need to earn more in order to maintain or move up to upper-middle-class status.

Final Take To GO

If you make between about $117,000 and $150,000, then you would probably be considered upper-middle class in most states at the turn of 2026. However, the actual amount of income you need depends on various factors, such as household size and the affordability of your residential location. Because households will continue to face high inflation rates and rising costs of goods and services, the range of income that defines the upper-middle class could shift upwards.

Martin Dasko contributed to the reporting for this article.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What Is the Estimated Median Income for the Upper-Middle Class in 2026?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.