What Is the Estimated Median Income for the Upper-Middle Class?

Defining yourself within the American middle classes can be tricky as it depends on everything from where you live to how you live. Your social class is determined by a variety of factors and can teeter back and forth based on education levels, income and tax brackets.

Read Next: Here’s the Minimum Net Worth To Be Considered Upper Class in Your 50s

Learn More: 6 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

So, what does the median income for the upper-middle class look like in 2025? Here’s a look at the factors involved so you can see if you fit into this category.

Quick Take: Median Upper-Middle-Class Income in 2025

Based on the most recent U.S. Census Bureau data and the Pew Research Center, the median household income is listed at $74,580. If you’ve lived in a middle-income household and are curious to see what it would take to boost your status to the upper-middle class, here are some key takeaways:

The amount that’s considered middle class or upper-middle class will depend on where you live in the country, but it generally falls between two-thirds and double the median national household income.

Based on the definition of the middle class, the income range for this group would be anywhere from $56,600 and $169,800.

That means that to be considered in the top 20% of the middle class, you would need to earn between about $117,000 and $150,000, depending on where you live.

Based on these numbers, a household of higher-income earners between $117,000 and $150,000 would put you among American upper-middle-class individuals in most cities around the country. However, because location is such a major factor, some sources even say the upper limit can be as high as $250,000.

Consider This: What Salary Single People Need To Live Comfortably in 100 Major US Cities

Median Income for the Upper-Middle Class Varies by Location

According to GOBankingRates research, the median income varies tremendously by state due to the cost of living and employment possibilities. For example, if you live in Mississippi, a household income between $85,424 and $109,830 would put you in the upper-middle class. In Maryland on the other hand, your household would have to bring in at least $158,126 to be considered in the upper-middle class.

Here are some more specific factors that help determine which wealth class you fall into:

Housing prices

Size of your family

Local labor market

Overall prices of everyday items

Lifestyle and spending habits

Tax levels

Could the Definition of Upper-Middle Class Change?

In 2025, it’s possible that the income range defining the upper-middle class could shift upward due to factors such as inflation. The expected annual inflation rate this year has risen to 2.6%. Moreover, the core inflation rate, which excludes categories that have high price fluctuation, such as energy and food, is expected to rise to 2.8%, according to the Commerce Department’s Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index.

What this means for the middle class is that daily living expenses will continue to rise throughout 2025, putting pressure on household budgets to maintain their standard of living.

Final Take To GO

The bottom line is that if you make between about $117,000 and $150,000, then you would probably be considered upper-middle class in most states. However, the actual amount of income you need depends on various factors, such as household size and the affordability of your residential location. Households will continue to face high inflation rates and rising costs of goods and services in 2025. As a result, the range of income that defines the upper-middle class could shift upwards.

Martin Dasko contributed to the reporting for this article.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What Is the Estimated Median Income for the Upper-Middle Class?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.