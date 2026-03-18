What is Driving Strattec's Margin Reset in Fiscal 2026?

Strattec Security STRT is entering fiscal 2026 with a cleaner profitability profile, and the shift looks more structural than temporary. The company has moved from managing cost pressure to showing measurable improvement in margins, helped by restructuring, better manufacturing efficiency, pricing actions and a more favorable product mix. That matters for investors because the STRT story is no longer only about revenue recovery. It is increasingly about operating discipline.

Cost Actions Are Starting to Stick

Over the last several quarters, the company has taken steps to address what had become a pressured operating structure. Restructuring efforts, supply-chain efficiencies and manufacturing optimization are now showing up in results more consistently.

That shows up most clearly in gross margin. The company delivered a 16.5% gross margin in second-quarter fiscal 2026, up 330 basis points year over year, and management now views 15-16% as a more sustainable range.

Restructuring savings are also meaningful. Management has targeted roughly $3.4 million in annualized savings, supporting the view that margin improvement is being driven by structural levers rather than temporary volume tailwinds.

Pricing and Mix Are Improving the Earnings Profile

The margin reset is not being driven by cost cuts alone. Pricing actions and improved product mix are also driving stronger gross margin baseline.

Strattec is focusing more on higher-value categories such as power access systems, door handles and digital key solutions. These products can improve value per vehicle and generally offer better economics than lower-return categories. At the same time, the company is pulling back from areas like switches, where returns are less attractive.

That mix shift is important because it improves the quality of revenue. Higher-value content helps margins hold up better, even if broader auto production softens. It also gives Strattec a better chance to convert sales growth into stronger profitability instead of simply offsetting cost inflation.

Program ramps are adding support as well. Second-quarter fiscal 2026 net sales rose 6% year over year to $137.5 million, driven by favorable mix, higher content on customer platforms and contributions from new program launches. Sales rose about 8% in the first half of fiscal 2026.

As vehicle access and security systems continue to add more electronic content, Strattec’s content per vehicle can rise over time. That creates a favorable link between revenue growth and margin expansion.

Cash Flow and Customer Visibility Add Support

The margin reset is stronger when it is paired with cash generation, and Strattec has been improving on that front. Operating cash flow rose significantly to $71.7 million in fiscal 2025 from $12.2 million in the prior year.

In second-quarter fiscal 2026, cash from operations was $13.9 million, and operating cash flow totaled $25.2 million in the first half of fiscal 2026.

Management expects about $40 million of operating cash flow in fiscal 2026, with capital spending below $10 million. That combination supports free cash flow while still funding automation and operational improvements, and the balance sheet includes $99 million of cash with minimal debt.

Customer relationships also support visibility. Strattec’s products are typically engineered into vehicle platforms years before launch and then supplied across the life of the model. That creates relatively durable business once a program is won. General Motors GM, Ford F and Stellantis STLA accounted for about 29%, 23% and 12% of fiscal 2025 sales, respectively, highlighting both the scale of the opportunity and the importance of consistent execution.

Investor Takeaway

There are still some near-term pressures. Management expects second-half fiscal 2026 sales to decline about 3-4% year over year as prior pricing benefits begin to lap in the fiscal third quarter. Currency, labor inflation and tariff recovery timing could also create quarterly volatility.

Even so, the broader picture looks better. STRT’s fiscal 2026 margin reset is being driven by structural cost savings, stronger manufacturing execution, better pricing and a more favorable product mix. While quarter-to-quarter results may remain uneven, the company appears to be operating from a healthier and more durable profitability base.

STRT stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STRT’s fiscal 2026 EPS implies year-over-year growth of 16%. The EPS estimates have moved north over the past 60 days.

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