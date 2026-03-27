What Is Driving Credo Technology's Growth in AI Interconnects?

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd CRDO is riding a sharp upswing in AI data center connectivity demand, with active electrical cables (AECs) emerging as the near-term growth engine. The company is also broadening its reach with optical digital signal processors (DSPs) and retimers that support faster links at lower power.

That “multi-engine” profile matters as hyperscalers scale AI clusters and push more bandwidth through every rack.

CRDO’s Business Is Built Around SerDes and DSP

At the core of Credo’s platform is its serializer/deserializer (SerDes) and DSP technology stack. Credo uses that foundation to deliver a diversified connectivity lineup that spans AECs, optical DSPs, retimers, SerDes chiplets, and SerDes IP licensing.



This portfolio targets high-speed links across copper and optical interconnects, with product focus spanning Ethernet and PCIe speeds from 100G to 1.6T, including PCIe Gen5 and Gen6. Credo emphasizes power efficiency and signal integrity across copper and optics, supported by its SerDes/DSP architectures and a mature-process-node approach.



Credo sells into hyperscalers, cloud providers, original equipment manufacturers, optical module makers, enterprise networking, and high-performance computing. That end-market mix overlaps with other connectivity-focused semiconductor names such as Broadcom Inc. AVGO and Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL.

CRDO’s AEC Adoption Is Becoming the Growth Engine

AECs have become the key revenue driver, led by shipments to hyperscalers. Credo also expanded AEC adoption to an additional hyperscaler during the fiscal third quarter of 2026, widening the base of large-scale deployments.



The strategic backdrop is straightforward. AECs are becoming standard for intra- and rack-to-rack connections up to 7 meters, supporting higher-speed links while managing power and signal integrity in dense AI racks. As hyperscalers standardize cabling approaches, volume ramps can be fast and highly visible once programs move into broad deployment.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. Price and Consensus

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. Quote

CRDO Is Scaling Beyond One Product Line

Credo’s growth narrative is increasingly about scale and multiple engines, not a single product cycle. Revenue more than doubled from fiscal 2024 to fiscal 2025. Fiscal 2025 total revenues were $436.8 million.



The magnitude of the ramp is evident in the latest quarter, where revenue reached $407 million. In other words, one quarter of revenue is approaching the prior fiscal year’s full-year level, underscoring how quickly AEC deployments and adjacent products have accelerated.



Management reiterated expectations to triple revenue from fiscal 2025 to fiscal 2026, with continued growth expected into fiscal 2027. That sets up a scaling story where growth broadens as additional programs and product lines layer onto an already much larger revenue base.

Credo’s Optical DSP and Retimer Portfolio Adds Leverage

Credo’s IC portfolio, including optical DSPs and retimers, scaled alongside AECs in the latest quarter. This is important because the same AI buildouts that drive cabling volumes also drive demand for reliable signal conditioning and optical connectivity components that can be qualified across large platforms.



The company is seeing growing 200G-per-lane traction, which supports switching and AI server demand as data center operators push more bandwidth per link and consolidate throughput into fewer, higher-speed connections. As lane speeds rise, retimers and optical DSPs can become more central to meeting system-level power and signal integrity requirements, reinforcing Credo’s broader connectivity footprint.

CRDO’s ZF Optics Ramp Is Pulling Forward

Optics is becoming a more material contributor, with the production ramp pulled forward and de-risked. Production shipments have begun, and additional customers are in qualification, supporting a broader optical pipeline beyond early programs.



Management pulled the significant production ramp forward by roughly six months into the first quarter of fiscal 2027. That timing shift matters because earlier optical contributions can change the copper-versus-optical mix while still complementing AEC deployments, effectively adding another growth engine without relying on a single connectivity format.

CRDO’s Roadmap Extends Into Fiscal 2028

Credo’s layered roadmap extends its runway into fiscal 2028 across both AECs and retimers. PCIe Gen6 AECs are sampling now, with mass production slated for the first half of fiscal 2027.



On the retimer side, PCIe Gen6 retimer design wins targeted for fiscal 2026 are expected to convert to revenue in fiscal 2027. That sequencing creates a natural handoff from today’s high-volume AEC ramps to additional silicon content as platforms refresh.



Looking further out, management expects OmniConnect’s initial production ramp in fiscal 2028, with additional products planned. The staggered timing is expected to create multiple, independent avenues for share gains as speed requirements rise across AI fabrics.

CRDO’s Margin Framework and Cash Provide Cushion

Credo’s profitability framework provides flexibility as it funds new ramps. Management reiterated a long-term non-GAAP gross margin framework of 63%–65%, while guiding fourth quarter fiscal 2026 non-GAAP gross margin to 64%–66%.



Liquidity is also meaningful. Credo ended the quarter with approximately $1.3 billion in cash and cash equivalents, and generated $166.2 million in operating cash flow in the latest quarter. That combination supports investment in research and development and inventory for upcoming ramps without stressing the balance sheet.

Credo’s Biggest “Know Before You Buy” Risks

Customer concentration can drive revenue volatility. In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, the top three customers represented 39%, 32%, and 17% of revenue, and management expects three to four customers to exceed 10% of revenue in the upcoming periods.



Margins and operating expenses can vary through product transitions. Mix effects can shift quarterly gross margin results, while fourth quarter fiscal 2026 non-GAAP operating expenses are guided to $76–$80 million as programs move through qualification and ramp phases.



Tariff uncertainty is another swing factor. Management’s near-term outlook assumes the current tariff regime, which it characterizes as fluid, limiting visibility and guidance precision if policy changes alter delivered costs or require supply chain adjustments.



Credo carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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