What Drives Hologic's GYN Surgical Strength in a Competitive Market?

Hologic HOLX held more than 18% share in the global women’s health devices market in 2025, according to the latest Global Market Insights report. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.2% through 2026-2035, supported by factors, including the rising prevalence of gynecological disorders and chronic conditions among women, greater awareness and adoption of preventive healthcare, and growing demand for minimally invasive diagnostic and therapeutic solutions. Hologic’s GYN Surgical unit, one of its three core segments, has delivered steady performance over the past several quarters.

The business has expanded through internal product development and newer additions through acquisitions, leveraging the company’s strong sales network. Surgical revenues reached $180.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, up 7.5% year over year in constant currency, driven by higher sales of MyoSure and Fluent devices, as well as the acquired Gynesonics business.

Outside the United States, Hologic’s investments in commercial and market access capabilities have significantly expanded the reach of its minimally invasive surgical products. MyoSure continues to gain more market share internationally than in the United States, highlighting the large untapped markets where demand for minimally invasive treatments for uterine polyps and fibroids remains strong. The 2021 addition of the Acessa laparoscopic fibroid removal system complemented MyoSure by addressing larger, more complicated fibroids that the latter cannot reach.

NovaSure has delivered consistent double-digit international growth in recent quarters. Hologic also added the Sonata system through the Gynesonics acquisition in fiscal 2025, which allows surgeons to treat symptomatic uterine fibroids, including those that cause heavy menstrual bleeding.

How Rivals MDT & J&J Stack Up Against Hologic

In GYN Surgical, Hologic faces competition from healthcare giants like Medtronic MDT and Johnson & Johnson JNJ, both of which offer full-suite surgical solutions. In February 2026, Medtronic announced the first U.S. commercial surgical case performed using its FDA-cleared Hugo robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) system. The company plans to follow its initial urology indication into gynecologic and general surgery procedures, including hernia repair.

Johnson & Johnson’s Surgery portfolio within the MedTech segment includes a range of surgical products and enabling technologies for use across open, laparoscopic and robotic surgical procedures. Last month, the company marked the U.S. launch of CEREGLIDE 42 and CEREGLIDE 57 aspiration catheters, along with the INNERGLIDE 7 delivery aid, as the latest additions to its aspiration-first stroke portfolio.

HOLX Stock Performance, Valuation and Estimates

In the past year, Hologic shares have risen 20.7% against the industry’s 3.8% decline.



Hologic is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) of 3.88X, above its median but lower than its industry average. The stock carries a Value Score of C at present.



Have a look at how Hologic’s earnings estimates are shaping up.



HOLX stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Medtronic PLC (MDT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

