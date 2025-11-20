What Does "Work-From-Home" Data Say About the U.S. economy?

The latest trends in Work-from-Home (WFH) practices in the U.S. are out. This information is collected through the U.S. Survey of Working Arrangements and Attitudes (SWAA). It gathers monthly data from 2,500 to 10,000 U.S. residents -- aged between 20 and 64 years of age -- about the number of full-pay working days worked from home. Data is organized by industry and worker characteristics too. Here with more on this is our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank.

1. What are the broad trends in this new data, starting with the work from home rate?

2. How does this compare with working on site?

3. Does this mean the demand for office space will or will not suffer?

4. You wrote recently that the U.S. labor market is settling into a new equilibrium. What does that mean, especially since more employers now are less willing to offer the work from home option?

5. Which sectors are most impacted by these trends?

6. How does the current lay off rate factor into this story?

7. What does this mean for the job market especially as, according to published reports, those laid off now are finding it harder to quickly secure new roles?

8. What might all of this mean for the overall U.S. economy going forward?

9. Most recently you had your eye on 3 large market cap stocks, in clear up-trends. They include Las Vegas Sands LVS, Take Two Interactive TTWO and Gold Fields Limited GFI.

Our Chief Equity Strategist & Economist, John Blank, on Work-from-Home trends.

With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.