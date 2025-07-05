What Does It Cost To Maintain a Tesla Monthly Compared to Other Popular EVs?

Tesla’s electric vehicles are known for their minimal routine maintenance needs, thanks to a streamlined design with far fewer moving parts than gas-powered cars, regenerative braking that extends brake life while recharging the battery and the complete elimination of oil changes. These factors translate into fewer mechanical failures, less hassle and long-term savings.

However, they still incur some upkeep costs over time. According to Tesla and industry data, each of Tesla’s four main models averages only $30 to $40 in monthly maintenance. GOBankingRates unpacks how much those Tesla maintenance costs compare to other EV competitors.

How Much Do Different Tesla Models Cost to Maintain (On Average)?

Tesla Model 3

$3,258 over 10 years

$326 per year

$27 per month

Tesla Model Y

$3,994 over 10 years

$400 per year

$33 per month

Tesla Model S

$3,972 over 10 years

$397 annually

$33 per month

Tesla Model X

$4,848 over 10 years

$485 per year

$40 per month

How Much Do Non-Tesla EVs Cost To Maintain?

It should come as a surprise to learn that Tesla still dominates the electric vehicle market, accounting for a significant share of the 1.3 million EVs sold in 2024. But other manufacturers are starting to catch up.

In 2024, the Ford Mustang Mach-E was the best-selling electric car outside of Tesla, with 51,745 units sold. It was followed by the Hyundai Ioniq 5, which sold around 44,400 units, and the Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup, which sold around 33,500 units.

But how do their maintenance costs compare?

Ford Mustang Mach-E

$5,332 over 10 years

$533 per year

$44 per month

Hyundai Ioniq 5

$5,043 over 10 years

$504 per year

$44 per month

Ford F-150 Lightning

$6,573 over 10 years

$657 per year

$55 per month

In short, these popular non-Tesla EVs have slightly higher monthly maintenance costs than Tesla’s sedans and SUVs. But either way, all of these EVs cost less to maintain per month than equivalent gas vehicles.

How Much Do Gas Vehicles Cost To Maintain?

For context, conventional gasoline cars tend to incur higher maintenance expenses. They require regular oil changes, filter replacements tune-ups and more frequent brake servicing.

According to AAA, maintenance, repairs and tires for an average gas car cost about 10.13 cents per mile. For a typical driver (around 1,000 to 1,200 miles per month), that equates to roughly $100 to $125 in monthly maintenance costs.

In other words, a gas sedan or SUV might run close to over $1,200 per year in upkeep, which is noticeably above the $300 to $600 per year that the top electric models mentioned above are estimated to require.

The Bottom Line on EV Upkeep

While Tesla continues to lead the pack in both EV sales and low maintenance costs, other electric vehicles are growing in popularity and affordability over time. Compared to gas-powered cars, both Tesla and its top EV competitors have a clear financial advantage when it comes to keeping monthly upkeep simple.

