What Does the Harris Tea Acquisition Signal for THS' Future?

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. THS has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire select subsidiaries of Harris Freeman & Co., Inc. ("Harris Tea"), a top private brand tea manufacturer in the United States. Valued at approximately $205 million, the acquisition is expected to conclude in the first quarter of 2025.



The envisioned buyout aims to solidify TreeHouse Foods’ position in the growing tea category while adding unique sourcing and blending capabilities. The move aligns with the company's strategic focus on higher-growth, higher-margin categories. By combining Harris Tea's expertise with its existing operations, the company is poised to capitalize on consumer demand for private-label tea products.

TreeHouse Foods’ Growth-Oriented Investment

Harris Tea brings significant value to TreeHouse Foods’ portfolio. The acquisition includes Harris Tea’s manufacturing facilities in Moorestown, NJ, and Marietta, GA, as well as nearly 300 employees. This vertical integration will bolster THS’ existing tea operations, enhance profitability and strengthen customer offerings.



The purchase price represents 8.5x trailing twelve-month adjusted EBITDA and drops to 6.5x after accounting for synergies and net present value of projected tax benefits. The company plans to fund the acquisition primarily through cash on hand, keeping its leverage ratio within its target range of 3.0x to 3.5x.



As the transaction closes, TreeHouse Foods remains committed to its fiscal 2024 guidance, highlighting the expectation of continued improvement in volume growth and profit margins in fourth-quarter fiscal 2024.



What Else Should You Know About THS?

TreeHouse Foods' shares have declined by 15% over the past three months, underperforming the industry’s 5.9% drop. This slowdown is attributed to weak consumer trends, slower category growth and operational disruptions, including voluntary product recall and hurricane-related distribution issues. Despite positive private brand unit sales in the fiscal third quarter, there has been a noticeable slowdown, raising concerns about sustaining growth amid persistent market challenges for the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) company.



All that being said, the latest acquisition move highlights TreeHouse Foods' commitment to enhancing its leadership in growing and profitable market segments, positioning the company for long-term success.

Top Three Consumer Staple Picks

Ingredion Incorporated INGR manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn and other starch-based materials. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). INGR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.5%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ingredion’s current financial year’s earnings indicates growth of 12.5% from the year-ago reported number.



Freshpet Inc. FRPT manufactures, distributes and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). FRPT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 144.5%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Freshpet’s current financial-year sales and earnings implies growth of 27.3% and 224.3%, respectively, from the prior-year reported levels.



US Foods Holding Corp. USFD, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing, sale and distribution of fresh, frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. USFD delivered an earnings surprise of 3.7% in the last reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for US Foods Holding’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 6.4% and 18.6%, respectively, from the prior-year reported levels.

