What Does Global Oil Shock Modeling Show Stock Traders?

Now we’re going to explore a critical macro subject and more formally understand the consequences of this current global oil shock?

It’s called Global Oil Shock Modeling.

Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, is going to take us through this.

1. What is Global Oil Shock Modeling?

2. Why is this important?

3. What is the impact of this on investing, especially the oil stocks?

4. What about our economy?

5. Which is the greater and more troublesome, stocks or the economy?

6. What’s the impact on oil supply and what determines that?

7. How long do you expect this oil shock to last? You said recently that you don’t see it as transitory.

8. What’s the probability that this is a prelude to a recession either here or globally?

9. Next, three Zacks #1 (STRONG BUY) large cap stocks, benefitting from fresh analyst earnings upgrades. Centene CNC, MACOM Technology Solutions MTSI and Estee Lauder Companies EL.

Our Chief Equity Strategist & Economist, John Blank, on Global Oil Shock Modeling. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Centene Corporation (CNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.