What Does the Dick's-Foot Locker Deal Mean For Nike?

Note: Nike’s FY’24 ended on May 31, 2024.

In a second major billion-dollar deal this month—following Skechers’ $9.4 billion sale—Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE : DKS) has announced a $2.4 billion acquisition of Foot Locker (NYSE: FL). The deal underscores the continued strength and strategic importance of the sports retail sector, even amid ongoing tariff pressures and fluctuating consumer demand. Pending shareholder and regulatory approvals, the acquisition is expected to close in the second half of 2025. This move reflects a broader trend among retail companies to future-proof their operations through scale, diversification, and enhanced leverage with leading brands such as Nike (NYSE: NKE), Adidas, and Under Armour (NYSE: UA). For Nike, the implications are especially significant as it navigates a shifting retail landscape marked by consumer behavior changes, digital acceleration, and global trade uncertainties, including tariff volatility. Separately, if you want upside with a smoother ride than an individual stock, consider the High Quality portfolio, which has outperformed the S&P, and clocked >91% returns since inception.

Tariff Mitigation Through Scale

Despite a temporary easing in U.S.-China trade tensions, with tariffs on Chinese goods reduced to 30% from 145% and China lowering U.S. tariffs to 10% from 125%, Nike remains exposed. Roughly 24% of Nike’s suppliers and 15% of its revenue are tied to China, and nearly 50% of its footwear and 30% of its apparel are sourced from Vietnam. These dependencies leave Nike vulnerable to future trade disruptions.

A larger, unified retail partner like the merged Dick’s-Foot Locker entity could help absorb some of these cost pressures, enabling Nike to manage logistics better, negotiate improved terms, and protect its pricing power without eroding margins.

Impact on Nike’s Strategy

Nike had previously shifted toward a Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) model, cutting ties with some wholesale partners, including temporarily scaling back its relationship with Foot Locker. However, under CEO Elliott Hill, Nike appears to be recalibrating, recognizing the value of strong wholesale distribution—especially as consumer preferences fluctuate and macroeconomic headwinds persist. The merger unites Nike’s two largest wholesale partners, offering potential benefits such as:

Expanded omnichannel reach: Dick’s brings robust digital infrastructure and suburban reach, while Foot Locker adds mall-based and urban retail penetration.

Stronger brand presentation: A consolidated retail footprint enables Nike to negotiate for premium in-store placement, product storytelling, and consistent brand experience aligned with its Consumer Direct Acceleration strategy.

Strategic buffer: A strong wholesale partner gives Nike added flexibility during periods of DTC underperformance or inventory adjustments.

Risks and Considerations

Foot Locker is Nike’s largest retail partner and has struggled with declining sales, down 6% year-over-year in the most recent quarter, amid soft Nike footwear demand. The company is set to close 110 stores (4% of its footprint) in 2025. While Dick’s could accelerate Foot Locker’s transformation, execution risk remains high. For Nike, success hinges on close collaboration with the merged entity to ensure brand alignment and customer engagement, particularly with younger demographics increasingly difficult to reach through traditional retail.

NKE Valuation and Market Outlook

Nike currently trades around $63 per share, or roughly 21x expected 2025 earnings, below its three-year average multiple of 30x. While analysts forecast a 16% upside to a $73 target price, the near term looks challenging. For the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, which ended on February 28, the company reported weak performance and has guided for a low-to-mid-teens revenue decline in the fourth quarter. Additionally, gross margin is expected to contract by 4 to 5 percentage points due to aggressive inventory clearance initiatives. Full-year fiscal 2025 revenue is forecast to decline by 11%, with a modest 1% decline projected for fiscal 2026, suggesting a slow and gradual recovery.

The Dick’s-Foot Locker deal marks a pivotal moment for Nike’s wholesale channel. If well-executed, the consolidation could provide Nike with a more resilient, digitally enabled retail partner capable of delivering scale, efficiency, and brand elevation. However, near-term challenges—ranging from tariff risks to DTC softness and shifting consumer trends—require agile strategy and strong execution.

While it doesn’t look like there is much near-term upside to NKE, investing in a single stock can be risky. You could explore the Trefis Reinforced Value (RV) Portfolio, which has outperformed its all-cap stocks benchmark (combination of the S&P 500, S&P mid-cap, and Russell 2000 benchmark indices) to produce strong returns for investors. Why is that? The quarterly rebalanced mix of large-, mid- and small-cap RV Portfolio stocks provided a responsive way to make the most of upbeat market conditions while limiting losses when markets head south, as detailed in RV Portfolio performance metrics.

It should also be noted that stocks can drop sharply – 20%, 30%, even 50% –as we’ve seen during past market shocks. No stock is immune. Our dashboard How Low Can Stocks Go During A Market Crash captures how key stocks fared during and after the last six market crashes.

