What Does Conditionally Approved Mean?

At the beginning of your homebuying journey, there are a few important terms to be aware of. You might already know what a preapproval is or what it means when your offer is pending. However, you may be unfamiliar with the term “conditionally approved.”

Conditionally Approved, Defined

Conditionally approved means your mortgage application has gone through underwriting and the lender is expected to approve you for a home loan—as long as you meet certain conditions first. Conditional approval is not the same as a preapproval. It usually comes after preapproval but before you receive a mortgage approval letter.

Keep in mind that getting conditionally approved doesn’t mean you’re guaranteed a mortgage. In some instances, not completing the lender’s conditions or having another issue arise could result in your home loan being denied.

Common Approval Conditions

The reason you get conditionally approved varies based on your application and your mortgage lender. You could be conditionally approved based on:

Extra paperwork: You might have the majority of your information submitted but your lender may ask you for more paperwork to meet its loan criteria or requirements.

You might have the majority of your information submitted but your lender may ask you for more paperwork to meet its loan criteria or requirements. Financial documents: Even if you submitted ample financial records, your lender might want additional documents like bank statements, tax returns, investment account information or other paperwork verifying your income.

Even if you submitted ample financial records, your lender might want additional documents like bank statements, tax returns, investment account information or other paperwork verifying your income. Homeowners insurance: Your lender may request documentation to verify that you have purchased a homeowners insurance policy for the property.

Your lender may request documentation to verify that you have purchased a homeowners insurance policy for the property. Letter(s) of explanation: Underwriters check every banking transaction, and if you’ve recently made a large withdrawal from your account, your potential lender may request a letter detailing what that withdrawal was for. If you’re receiving a monetary gift to help fund your down payment, you might need a letter for that as well.

Underwriters check every banking transaction, and if you’ve recently made a large withdrawal from your account, your potential lender may request a letter detailing what that withdrawal was for. If you’re receiving a monetary gift to help fund your down payment, you might need a letter for that as well. Home conditions: You might get conditional approval that requires home-related stipulations, like getting a home inspection or appraisal or making sure you have homeowners insurance ready.

There are also other types of conditions you might need to meet. For instance, you may agree to avoid large purchases over a specific dollar amount between now and when you close on your home.

Types of Mortgage Approval

Getting conditionally approved is only one type of approval when it comes to buying a home.

Prequalification

A prequalification is when you provide some of your basic income and credit information to see if you’re eligible to borrow from a specific lender and, if so, how much the lender would be willing to lend to you. This is not the same as a preapproval, which is a more involved process. Prequalification is based on your own figures and estimates and may come with a soft inquiry on your credit report.

Preapproval

A preapproval determines how much you can borrow based on your actual credit and banking information. Your lender will perform a hard credit check—which may impact your credit score—and review other financial documents to determine your financial health.

Conditional approval

This is when you’re approved for a home loan under certain conditions. While it’s normally a good sign that you’ll get approved, there are some instances—such as not providing additional documentation for the lender or not getting the home appraised— where you might be denied.

Approval

This is the equivalent of a formal approval, or one made without any conditions. This is when the underwriter handling your loan has verified your credit history, bank accounts and income information. Approval may also come with a formal approval letter in case you need to give it to home sellers.

Approval to close

If you’ve agreed to terms with the sellers, your home loan lender will then give you the approval to close on your home. This normally comes at closing when you’ve got the paperwork for the title transfer ready.

What Happens If a Conditional Approval Is Denied?

There’s a chance your conditional approval won’t turn into a full approval. If you end up not meeting the lender’s conditions, your loan application will likely be denied. Or, if the documentation you do submit is questionable—a recent bank statement with newly created debt, for example—your lender could deny your application.

If you are denied, you could find another lender and complete another application for a home loan. Or, if you want to keep your current lender, you can start the underwriting process again. Keeping the same lender could mean fewer hoops to jump through during the approval process, but there is a chance you could end up being denied for the same reasons you were the first time.

Expected Time To Close After a Conditional Approval

The time frame between conditional approval and closing is different for everyone. It could be as little as a few weeks or as long as a few months. It depends on the conditions of the approval. For instance, if you’re missing a few bank statements, you might submit those within a few days. But if you need homeowners insurance or an appraisal, it could take several weeks before you close on your home.

