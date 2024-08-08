What Does Bitcoin Mean to You? An Interview with Marco Santini

In a collaboration merging the worlds of art and Bitcoin, Marco Santini - an acclaimed impact artist - recently lent his creativity to Bitcoin Magazine and The Bitcoin Conference. His involvement began with creating a piece with Bitcoin Magazine’s very first issue, Illuminated: Bitcoin Magazine Issue #1 (see here), which was notably purchased by Emily Bailey at a Sotheby’s auction and now proudly resides in The Bitcoin Museum in Nashville, TN. This iconic piece features key elements that encapsulate Bitcoin's pivotal moments in history from the magazine itself.

Illuminated: Bitcoin Magazine Issue #1 can be viewed in The Bitcoin Museum in Nashville, TN

At the 2024 Bitcoin Conference, Santini took his engagement a step further by creating a live mural and collaborative activation. This vibrant piece, now also displayed in The Bitcoin Museum, aims to encapsulate the diverse voices of attendees who answered the profound question: “What does Bitcoin mean to you?” A notable response came from BTC Inc’s CEO, David Bailey, who reflected, “You know, so many things, cliché cheesy ones like 'hope,' but I'm gonna say 'prosperity.' Because Bitcoin, beyond hope, you need all the things that Bitcoin brings to give your life…fulfillment beyond just the financial element of it. If you're full of hope, potential, and [are] excited about the future, you'll prosper.”

Tony Sakich had the opportunity to interview Santini and delve deeper into his conference experience and the essence of his mural:

Tony: OK, so you've been doing this all day? What is your response to everyone that has said things to you and came up and asked you to write words? What’s been your experience at the conference?

Marco: Sure. My name is Marco Santini. I'm an impact artist. I travel around the world and I like to say that I mirror the spirit of communities through interactive collaborative art. This weekend here at the Bitcoin Conference, I was asking people, "What does Bitcoin mean to you?" No judgment, no fear, listening to everyone, all different walks of life, and really trying to understand what they think.

We got over 250 unique answers that I've captured here into this mural. It really has bright colors and positive messaging. I believe that surrounding yourself with bright colors and a lot of messaging can help your mental health and make you feel better and just kind of overall connect yourself to the community.

Tony: What were some of the interesting takeaways from the responses you received?

Marco: Specifically, there are a few interesting takeaways. By far, the most responded answer was “freedom.” A lot of people talked about being able to own their own money, not having an intermediary, maybe fear or distrust of the system in the banks. The second biggest idea was this idea of community, that people feel they are part of a family, their friends are here. They kind of interact with each other and look forward to seeing each other in person. It was really interesting to hear how people connect and find friends and meet people here. Even though they're wearing Bitcoin logos head to toe, when I asked them, "What does Bitcoin mean?" they'd stop and really think about it, often leading to deep, meaningful conversations.

Tony: That sounds awesome. Can I add one more?

Marco: What is your word?

Tony: P2P, peer-to-peer. Because Bitcoin is for the people and it is a way that anyone can transact whenever they want freely. They don't need anyone's permission to send anything. It's all about community and trusting the person that you are doing business with.

Santini’s mural is not just a collection of words but a vivid tapestry that captures the hopes, dreams, and realities of the Bitcoin community. The art piece is a reflection of the decentralized ethos of Bitcoin, emphasizing freedom, community, and peer-to-peer interactions.

Words were added to the mural by Santini as attendees answered the question "What Does Bitcoin Mean to You?"

David Bailey's contribution to the mural, highlighting “prosperity,” resonates deeply within the Bitcoin community. His perspective underscores the multifaceted nature of Bitcoin as not just a financial tool but a beacon of hope and a catalyst for personal and communal growth.

Santini’s art continues to inspire and connect people, reflecting the ever-growing and evolving spirit of the Bitcoin community. The mural, now part of the Bitcoin Museum, stands as a testament to the power of collaborative art and the profound impact of Bitcoin on individuals' lives. Visitors to the museum can witness firsthand the colorful expressions of what Bitcoin means to people from all walks of life, providing a unique and enriching experience that goes beyond traditional exhibits.

See more from Marco Santini on X: @MarcoSantiniArt and on Instagram: @_Marco_Santini

