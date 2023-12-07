What Does A Title Company Do?

A title company researches the history of a property’s ownership and any third-party claims against it. If the company finds the title unclear during this search, it can often help resolve any problems—called “defects” or “clouds.”

This process must be completed before a mortgage lender says you’re clear to close your mortgage. A title company also issues title insurance policies to property owners and mortgage lenders. Additionally, it may provide closing and escrow (settlement) services.

What Is Title Insurance?

Title insurance is a contract that says the title company has researched the property’s ownership history and records and found that no one other than the current owner has a legal claim. Also, title insurance guarantees the title company will pay to rectify the situation if it turns out its search missed something the policy covers.

The risks property owners and lenders face aren’t hypothetical. In 2022, title insurance companies paid more than $596 million in claims, according to the American Land Title Association (ALTA), an industry trade group.

How Does Title Insurance Work?

Title insurance protects the mortgage lender, the property owner or both (through separate policies). It protects against third-party claims against the property related to events that occurred before the current owner purchased the property.

Some examples of risks title insurance protects policyholders against include:

Forgery

Fraud

Tax liens

Incorrectly executed documents

Invalid electronic signatures

Limitations on land use and access

Mechanics’ liens

Suppose you’ve owned your home for two years when you decide to upgrade your electrical panel so you can charge your electric vehicle at home. The city inspector checks the electrician’s work and notices that the living room addition jutting into the backyard violates the city’s land use ordinances.

Your panel is approved, but you get a notice from the city informing you that the addition doesn’t meet requirements for how much of the backyard can contain structures. You file an owner’s title insurance claim and the title company provides legal representation to plead your case so you don’t have to tear it down. If they lose, you’ll be reimbursed for your loss.

Title Insurance vs. Homeowners Insurance

Title insurance protects the interests of the property owner and mortgage lender against ownership disputes and secured debts unrelated to actions by the current owner or lender. In other words, it protects the policyholder against undiscovered events that happened in the past that could cause problems in the future. One fee up front protects the owner for as long as they own the property or the lender until the loan is paid off, which often occurs through refinancing.

Homeowners insurance protects the interests of the property owner and mortgage lender against physical losses to the property or its contents, such as fire and theft. Premiums are due annually for as long as you have coverage because coverage is based on events that might occur in the future but are difficult to predict at the property level.

Both types of coverage have limitations and exclusions, meaning they don’t cover everything that could possibly go wrong. For example, homeowners insurance doesn’t cover flooding, and title insurance doesn’t cover a lien placed on your property for taxes you were supposed to pay after buying your home.

How Do I Choose a Title Company?

If you need a title search and title insurance to take out a mortgage, you don’t have to choose a title company; the lender chooses one for you. That said, if you’d like to shop around to see if you can save money on title services—which is usually an option, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau—here are some tips for selecting a good one:

Consider your lender’s default choice. It’s possible, but not certain, that you could save money by shopping around for title insurance. Look for this closing cost in your itemized loan estimate. If the price seems reasonable and the insurer is reputable, shopping around may not be worth your time. If the lender is incentivized to recommend a specific title company, they’re required to disclose this affiliation. The incentive might make you think twice, but it doesn’t mean you’re getting overcharged.

It’s possible, but not certain, that you could save money by shopping around for title insurance. Look for this closing cost in your itemized loan estimate. If the price seems reasonable and the insurer is reputable, shopping around may not be worth your time. If the lender is incentivized to recommend a specific title company, they’re required to disclose this affiliation. The incentive might make you think twice, but it doesn’t mean you’re getting overcharged. Ask your lender for alternatives. The lender will likely name some of the largest title companies in the industry, such as First American, Old Republic, Fidelity National, Chicago or Stewart (or a local affiliate, such as Austin Title).

The lender will likely name some of the largest title companies in the industry, such as First American, Old Republic, Fidelity National, Chicago or Stewart (or a local affiliate, such as Austin Title). Check HomeClosing101.org. A consumer website created by ALTA can help you find options through its title company search tool.

A consumer website created by ALTA can help you find options through its title company search tool. Ask your real estate agent. If you’re buying a home, your agent might be able to recommend title insurance companies they’re familiar with.

If you’re buying a home, your agent might be able to recommend title insurance companies they’re familiar with. Check financial strength ratings. Companies such as AM Best, Demotech and Fitch analyze title insurance companies’ claims-paying ability and assign them ratings based on information such as financial statements filed with state insurance regulators.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much do title company services cost?

Title insurance for one party (the lender or the homeowner) costs about 0.5% of the loan amount (for a lender’s policy) or purchase price (for an owner’s policy), according to ALTA. On a $400,000 home, title insurance might cost $2,000.

Purchasing owner’s title insurance simultaneously with lender’s title insurance can considerably lower the owner’s policy cost since only one title search is required to issue both policies. You can also look for a fee calculator on the title company’s website.

Do I have to work with a title company?

If you’re getting a mortgage, then yes, you’ll most likely have to work with a title company.

If you’re paying cash for a home, it’s up to you whether to hire professionals to conduct a title search. You can search public records yourself, but when you don’t use a title company, you forego the resources and expertise they bring to the process and to resolving any problems encountered during the title search. You also won’t be able to purchase an owner’s title insurance policy for protection against problems not found during a title search.

What documents are needed at closing?

The closing agent, often an employee of a title or escrow company, will provide all the documents you need to sign at closing to transfer the property’s title and close on your mortgage. These documents include the promissory note where you agree to repay your home loan, the mortgage note or deed that pledges your home as collateral and numerous mandatory disclosures about risks like lead paint and flooding.

Who picks the title company?

Either the lender or the home buyer picks the title company in a purchase transaction. In a refinance transaction, the lender or homeowner picks the title company. If the lender allows you to choose a title company, you will still have to pick one that’s financially sound, as determined by independent rating agencies.

