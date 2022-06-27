What Do Social Workers Do?

Social work extends across many industries and provides a wide array of services to local, national and global communities. Social workers promote the well-being and social welfare of their clients and communities. The broad field encompasses many specializations and areas of practice.

This article offers some insight on what you can expect from a career in social work. Here, we overview education and certification requirements, work environments and typical job responsibilities.

Social Worker Job Description

Social work entails helping vulnerable populations—including communities, organizations, families and individuals of all ages—meet their needs and overcome socioeconomic barriers. Social workers help their clients cope with personal and social issues such as divorce, grief, substance and behavioral addictions, domestic conflicts, child neglect, mental illness and unemployment.

These professionals often specialize in working with specific demographics, such as children, incarcerated individuals and their families, the elderly, immigrants and refugees.

Social worker responsibilities vary depending on the position. Tasks often involve counseling, community organizing, advocacy, research and program development. Social workers might also analyze, develop and implement policy.

Social Worker Education Requirements and Qualifications

If you’re considering a social work career, you should first familiarize yourself with the licensure requirements of the state in which you plan to work. Prospective social workers should pursue degrees from programs accredited by the Council on Social Work Education (CSWE). This accreditation verifies that a program adheres to best practices and meets the field’s established quality standards.

Holding a bachelor’s degree is the minimum requirement to work as a social worker, though many states also require a master of social work (MSW). Earning a bachelor’s in social work (BSW) typically takes four years of full-time study and qualifies you for nonclinical, entry-level positions.

Earning an MSW generally takes two years of full-time study. Many MSW programs offer specializations in subjects like mental health, child and family services, criminal justice, community and organization practice and school social work practice.

Social Work Licensure

You can become a licensed social worker by meeting your state licensing board’s qualifications. Each state has its own educational and professional licensing requirements for social workers.

Earning licensure typically requires an MSW from a CSWE-accredited program, years of professional training and experience and a passing score on the Association of Social Work Board examination.

Social workers need up to 4,000 hours of supervised work experience to earn licensure, which takes approximately two years. Social workers must renew their licenses periodically. Renewal requirements vary by state.

Where Do Social Workers Work?

Social work extends to nearly every aspect of community life. As a result, the field comprises diverse work environments across multiple industries. Depending on specialization and area of practice, social workers can find roles and positions in a variety of settings, including:

Schools

Mental health clinics

Hospitals and medical centers

Crisis centers

Women’s shelters

Adoption agencies

Senior centers, nursing homes and assisted-living facilities

Prisons, correctional facilities and juvenile detention centers

Government agencies and elected offices

Public and private agencies

Police departments

Courts

Military facilities

Businesses and corporations

Research institutions

How Much Does a Social Worker Make?

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, social workers make a median annual salary of $50,390. Several factors affect salary, including education level, specialization and/or industry, professional working experience, licensure and location. Salary variability for social workers can change over time and fluctuate with the economy.

Frequently Asked Questions About Social Workers

What are the main duties of a social worker?

Social workers’ primary duties depend on position and specialization. Responsibilities can vary from counseling to advocating for community resources and developing social policies.

What are some pros and cons of becoming a social worker?

Social workers can make a meaningful, positive impact on local, national and global communities. On the other hand, social work can be emotionally demanding, as practitioners work closely with individuals dealing with difficult situations.

What field of social work pays the most?

Director-level positions for businesses and corporations are often the highest paying jobs in social work. Several factors can affect earning potential, including level of education, specialization, licensure, working experience and location.

