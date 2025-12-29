What to Do if Your Bank Closes Your Account

Key Points

A bank account may be closed for a multitude of reasons, ranging from periods of inactivity to suspected fraud.

The first step if your account is closed is to contact your bank and settle any outstanding balances.

It's possible your bank will be willing to open another account in your name. If not, it may be time to look for a bank that offers second chance accounts.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Imagine grocery shopping after a busy day at work. You're finally at the checkout line and ready to pay, but a curious thing happens when you run your debit card through the card reader. Instead of the tinkling bell sound you typically hear once payment has cleared, a message pops up on the screen reading, "Transaction Declined." In addition to feeling embarrassed, you're confused. You know there's money in your account, and you can't figure out why your debit card isn't working.

Once in your car, you call your bank's 800 number to find out what's going on and are told your bank account has been closed.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

How could this happen?

A bank might close your account for several reasons. For example:

Long periods of inactivity

Unpaid debts to the bank

Negative balance

Too many bounced checks or overdrafts

Suspected fraud on your account

Account policy violations

By court order

What makes account closure challenging is how it can happen without your knowledge. A bank is under no obligation to give you advance warning when it plans to close your account, and you may not have time to plan for it.

Tip: You can avoid most overdrafts by signing up for overdraft protection.

Act quickly

The first step, if your account has been closed, is to contact your bank or credit union. Ask why you're unable to access your funds. Although banks aren't required to disclose the reason, particularly if it's due to suspected fraud or illegal activity, they are likely to be upfront if the closure is due to account inactivity, unpaid fees, an overdrawn account, or policy violations.

If the closure is a result of a negative balance, ask how much you'd need to deposit to get the account back into the black. Then find out how to make a deposit that will be credited to your account quickly.

Request that your account be reopened. In some cases, banks are happy to do so if you've cleared up a negative balance. You could also request that your bank allow you to open a new account with the same information. If that's not possible, it's time to move on to another bank or credit union, somewhere you can set up direct deposits and automatic bill payments. If your original account has a positive balance, transfer funds from the old bank to the new account.

To be clear, while you may need to open a new account elsewhere, it's essential to ensure you're square with your old bank. If you have a negative balance, make a large enough deposit to bring your account to a positive balance. And if you're transferring money from the old account to the new bank or credit union account, make sure you don't transfer so much that you overdraw your old account.

Getting around ChexSystems

Chances are, if your account has been closed by one financial institution, you could have trouble opening an account somewhere else. Approximately 85% of financial institutions count on ChexSystems to make decisions about potential customers.

ChexSystems is a reporting agency that tracks consumer checking and savings account history. Here's a sample of the kinds of banking behavior reported to ChexSystems:

Overdrafts

Bounced checks

Unpaid balances

Account closures

Suspected fraud

Account abuse

It's estimated that about 15% of U.S. banks and credit unions don't use ChexSystems, so those institutions should be at the top of your list. If you're looking for a traditional bank, each of these banks offers a "second chance" account:

Wells Fargo

Capital One

PNC

Bank of America

Chase

U.S. Bank

Fifth Third

While you may pay a small monthly maintenance fee, each bank provides an opportunity to rebuild your banking history. In addition, check out local credit unions, as they tend to either not use ChexSystems or to be more forgiving toward those with negative ChexSystems histories.

It's a challenge to navigate today's world without a checking account, but fortunately, you don't have to. Even if your bank closes your account, there are other financial institutions that would be happy to open another account for you.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.