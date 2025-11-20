What Do CIO's Think About Stock Returns Across 2026?

Time once again to review the latest U.S. market cap style (large, mid, & small) and SPDR sector results -- from Zacks latest quarterly CIO survey’s outlook for next year. For that we consult with our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, for the CIO responses to 6 questions.

1. First, Large Cap stocks. How did they feel about value vs growth?

2. What about mid caps? Which performs better value or growth?

3. Same question for small caps.

4. Which sectors are expected to be outperformers?

5. Do these findings surprise you at all?

6. How much of this outlook do you expect to be earnings driven?

7. What core themes should be taken away from this survey?

8. Meantime, a roller-coaster 2025 in the stock market will be coming to a close shortly. What do you expect to set the tone for these next few weeks?

9. You recently picked the 3 biggest, by market capitalization, Zacks #1 Rank stocks to watch including ASML Holding ASML, Morgan Stanley MS and Micron MU.

Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, on the latest CIO survey.

With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Morgan Stanley (MS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.