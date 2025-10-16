What Could Go Wrong for ASML Stock? 3 Risks Long-Term Investors Should Watch

Key Points

Geopolitical pressures could limit ASML’s growth.

Cyclicality in the chip market and customer concentration remain real concerns.

ASML's ability to keep advancing chipmaking technology will be key to its performance over the next decade.

ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) has become one of the most important -- and profitable -- companies in the world. Its extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines are essential equipment for manufacturing today's most advanced semiconductors -- chips widely used in artificial intelligence (AI) processors, smartphones, and data centers, among other applications. Its stock has soared as investors bet on the company's technological monopoly position and the structural growth of the AI industry.

But even a world-class business like ASML isn't immune to risk. As its machines become more expensive and geopolitical tensions intensify, investors must consider how durable ASML's dominance really is. Here are three key risks long-term investors should watch.

1. Geopolitical tensions could disrupt ASML's access to key markets

ASML sits at the center of a global supply chain -- and that position comes with political baggage. The company relies on suppliers in Japan, the U.S., and Europe, while selling to major customers like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Samsung, and Intel.

However, export restrictions have limited ASML's ability to ship its most advanced EUV and deep ultraviolet (DUV) systems to China. The Dutch government, under U.S. pressure, has already tightened those export controls multiple times since 2019. In early 2024, ASML confirmed that it had to cancel some shipments bound for China due to new rules.

The company expects China-based customers to account for slightly more than 25% of its sales in 2025, which is significant considering that China is also one of the fastest-growing semiconductor markets globally. Losing access to this customer base could reduce its near-term revenue growth and limit its long-term growth potential.

Moreover, China is investing heavily to develop its domestic capacity to manufacture lithography tools and achieve chipmaking independence. While replicating ASML's technology will be a monumental challenge, state-backed efforts could gradually narrow the gap -- especially in mature chipmaking processes.

In short, ASML's geopolitical risk isn't existential -- but it is structural. The company's unique technology gives it leverage, but national governments will ultimately decide where those tools can go.

2. Customer concentration and cyclicality remain risks

ASML's revenue base is highly concentrated among a few customers. In 2024, its top two customers accounted for 31% of revenue. These companies' capital spending cycles directly impact ASML's order flow and profitability.

When chip demand cools, its customers may delay or cancel orders -- and ASML's revenue can fall sharply as a result. The silver lining is that customers like TSMC usually delay their orders rather than canceling them, especially given the general trend of growth in demand for chips globally.

On the other hand, while the AI boom has reignited demand growth for advanced chips, it's still unclear how sustainable this wave will be. If hyperscalers and chipmakers overbuild their capacity, ASML could face a cyclical downturn in demand for its offerings. Given its high operating leverage, a slight slowdown in orders can materially affect its earnings.

ASML's competitive moat is undeniable. But investors shouldn't confuse dominance with immunity. The company's business still moves in rhythm with the semiconductor cycle -- it just tends to fall by less and recover more quickly than most of the other players in the space.

3. Execution risk in next-generation technology

ASML's growth will depend heavily on the success of its next-generation high-NA EUV lithography machines, which enable even finer, more transistor-dense chip designs. Each of these systems costs more than $400 million and requires years of development, precision manufacturing, and coordination across hundreds of suppliers.

However, these machines are complex and the technology is quite new -- ASML has only been deploying them for a couple of years. Shipping delays or performance issues could put a damper on customer adoption of the technology, which would cut into ASML's margins and cash flow. Customers may also hesitate to ramp up high-NA EUV if the cost-to-performance trade-offs don't appear to justify the investment.

Furthermore, the company faces rising R&D and production costs. Each successive generation of improved lithography technology is exponentially more difficult and expensive to achieve. If ASML fails to manage this complexity efficiently, its long-term profitability could be at risk.

Still, no rival has come close to replicating its current capabilities. That lead gives ASML breathing room to learn, iterate, and provide the next series of chip manufacturing innovations.

What does it mean for investors?

ASML's equipment sits at the heart of the modern world's technology infrastructure. Without its machines, the AI revolution could not have happened. But that doesn't make the stock a risk-free investment. Geopolitical frictions, cyclical spending shifts, and next-gen execution challenges could all test the company's resilience.

The good news: ASML's deep integration with its customers, decades of accumulated know-how, and unparalleled engineering support its position as one of the most strategically critical businesses on Earth.

For long-term investors, the key will be to watch how well it balances innovation, political pressures, and cost discipline as the next chapter of chipmaking unfolds. If ASML can navigate those headwinds, it will remain one of the most important tech stocks -- one that investors can profitably hold onto for years, if not decades.

