What a Comfortable Retirement Will Cost You in These 16 Asian Countries

When it comes to retiring abroad, most Americans tend to look at Europe, Latin America or the Caribbean. But Asia also offers a rich expat retirement experience at affordable costs.

Check Out: 3 Places To Travel That Are Like Hawaii but Way Cheaper

Read Next: 4 Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money

Here’s how much you would need to retire comfortably in the following 16 Asian countries, according to Insider Monkey. Living costs apply to individual retirees and will vary depending on which city or town you decide to retire in. Countries are listed alphabetically.

Cambodia

Cost of living per month: Less than $1,000.

Good to know: This is one of the cheaper destinations in Asia, with many expat retirees living comfortably for $500 a month. Apartment rentals can be as low as $200 a month.

Trending Now: 16 Best Places To Retire in the US That Feel Like Europe

For You: Barbara Corcoran — Here’s Why I Never Fly First Class

China

Cost of living per month: $750.

Good to know: China’s cost of living is roughly 45% lower than in the U.S. on average, and you’ll have access to a “high quality of life” and “world-class healthcare.”

Related Reading: 7 Vacation Destinations To Avoid on a Retirement Budget

Indonesia

Cost of living per month: $1,000.

Good to know: Indonesia’s retirement KITAS visa allows retirees to stay there and enjoy its warm climate, pristine beaches and diverse wildlife.

Japan

Cost of living per month: $1,500 to $2,000 in many cities.

Good to know: There is no specific retirement visa for expats, but a long-stay visa can help expat retirees remain in Japan.

Laos

Cost of living per month: $1,500.

Good to know: Laos offers “adequate healthcare” that includes 30 private hospitals and a medical insurance system.

Entertain Yourself: Dave Ramsey — 7 Vacation Splurges That are a Waste of Money

Malaysia

Cost of living per month: $1,600.

Good to know: Malaysia offers one of the “best retirement visa options in the world” as well as affordable healthcare, warm weather and outstanding cuisine.

Maldives

Cost of living per month: About $2,140.

Good to know: An ideal location for retirees who enjoy snorkeling, scuba diving, fishing and swimming.

Mongolia

Cost of living per month: Less than $1,500.

Good to know: There is not a large expat community here, but it’s a great destination if you value nature and outdoors adventure.

Saving Money: 11 Expensive Vacation Destinations That Will Be Cheaper in 2024

Nepal

Cost of living per month: Less than $1,000.

Good to know: Another nature-lover’s paradise thanks to the Himalayas, as well as the country’s many forests and lakes.

Oman

Cost of living per month: $2,000.

Good to know: Rents for one-bedroom apartments in Muscat and other major cities cost around $1,000 per month.

Philippines

Cost of living per month: Less than $1,000.

Good to know: The country’s Special Resident Retiree’s Visa (SRRV) can help you move to the Philippines and join the more than 200,000 expats who already live there.

Getting There: 8 Tips To Fly Business Class for the Price of Economy

Qatar

Cost of living per month: $2,500.

Good to know: Qatar is home to a sizeable expat community who go there to take advantage of its modern infrastructure, safety and strong healthcare system.

South Korea

Cost of living per month: About $1,400 in Seoul and other big cities.

Good to know: South Korea doesn’t grant a retirement visa and expats need to qualify for its long-term visa to stay. On average, one-bedroom apartments start around $265 a month and go up to $800.

Sri Lanka

Cost of living per month: $1,500.

Good to know: Under the Dream Home Visa Program, retirees over the age of 55 get a monthly remittance of $1,500 or the equivalent in an approved foreign currency for the principal applicant — as well as $750 or the equivalent in an approved foreign currency for each spouse and dependent child.

Smarter Travel: 9 American Travel Brands To Stay Away From

Thailand

Cost of living per month: $1,000.

Good to know: One-bedroom condos within a mile of a beach cost around $500 per month, while resort-style one bedroom-houses near Koh Samui cost as low as $1,200.

Vietnam

Cost of living per month: Less than $1,500.

Good to know: Retirees will have access to affordable healthcare here and you can find decent housing rentals for $300 to $800 a month.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What a Comfortable Retirement Will Cost You in These 16 Asian Countries

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.