What Comes Next for Quantum Computing Stocks Like IonQ?

Key Points IonQ is racing to build a commercializable quantum computer, but it is burning a lot of money.

The company just raised $1 billion through a stock offering.

The share price is likely to struggle going forward unless a huge breakthrough in quantum computers occur.

10 stocks we like better than IonQ ›

Investors are all over artificial intelligence (AI) stocks at the moment. Slowly, hype has grown around quantum computing stocks such as IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) as well.

IonQ promises a revolution across the entire computing world through quantum computing, which could not only supercharge growth in the AI market, but upend close to a century of traditional computing methods that are semiconductor based.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

IonQ stock is up close to 500% in the last year on the backs of this growing popularity of quantum computing stocks, and the company just raised a billion dollars to further its research.

Here's my prediction for what comes next for IonQ and other quantum computing companies.

Early days of the technology

By using complicated quantum mechanics, quantum computers can (theoretically) instantly solve hypercomplex problems that would take years for traditional supercomputers to calculate. This promise of a radical advance in computing power could unlock economic gains and wealth for the entire globe, while helping humans solve some of their greatest problems. This narrative has driven the growth of quantum computing stocks, with IonQ now sporting a market cap of $11.8 billion.

IonQ aims to build a working quantum computer and outsource it through the cloud providers. The problem is, today these quantum computers are highly difficult to make stable, making them generally unusable except for scientific research around quantum computing itself. Revenue for IonQ was just $43 million over the last 12 months, while free cash flow was -$140 million.

Investors can see the high research costs around quantum computing in IonQ's latest quarterly earnings. It generated $7.5 million in revenue last quarter, but spent close to $40 million on research and development. This trend will likely continue unless the company can make more scientific advances to improve the workability of quantum computers for commercial processes.

It does not look like an easy task. Huge technology players such as Alphabet are spending a ton of money to research quantum computing and are still stuck in the research process like IonQ. There is a lot of promise, but the road ahead looks difficult to build working quantum computers that will disrupt semiconductor-based systems.

Raising $1 billion

To take advantage of its rising stock price, IonQ just sold $1 billion worth of its common stock, mainly in the form of warrants. This will give it more than $1.5 billion in cash to keep funding its ambitions, which are getting increasingly expensive as its free cash flow gets worse and worse every year since going public.

While this may be a good thing for funding the business, it is not necessarily a good indicator of a great long-term investment. A new share offering will be used for research purposes, and it is not guaranteed to turn into future profits that can be redistributed to shareholders. Share offerings are not free and dilute existing shareholders, who now own a smaller piece of this company.

Since going public in late 2021, IonQ's total shares outstanding are up around 30%, a trend that will continue in the years to come. This will be a headwind to stock price performance over the long haul.

What comes next for IonQ?

When looking at the business (or lack thereof) for IonQ, the near future looks a lot like the past: research and development. Investors who own IonQ are betting on a radical breakthrough in quantum computing technology that would be a once-in-a-century scientific discovery. My money would be on this not happening.

What is likely to occur with IonQ's stock price is a struggle to generate further gains for shareholders from here. IonQ has a market cap of more than $11 billion -- which will get expanded further due to this stock offering -- and revenue below $50 million. The company is not profitable, and will not be for a long time. It is competing with the large technology players, who are also racing to solve quantum computing.

If you are going to bet on a quantum breakthrough, do it by owning diversified technology players such as Alphabet (parent company of Google). That way, if quantum computing is actually not achievable within the next decade, you don't risk your stock price going to $0. That could easily happen with IonQ if no further quantum breakthroughs occur.

Should you invest $1,000 in IonQ right now?

Before you buy stock in IonQ, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and IonQ wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $687,764!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $980,723!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,048% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 179% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 7, 2025

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Brett Schafer has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.