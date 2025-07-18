What Can Drive D-Wave Quantum Stock Higher?

D-Wave Quantum stock (NYSE: QBTS) has experienced explosive growth, soaring over 1000% in the past twelve months amid growing excitement in quantum computing. Multiple factors drove this extraordinary performance:

Technological Breakthrough: The company’s latest 4,400-qubit processor marks a significant technological milestone, demonstrating D-Wave’s leadership in quantum annealing technology and positioning it ahead of competitors in practical quantum computing applications.

Institutional Validation: Institutional ownership has reached over 30% following strong buying activity, signaling sophisticated investors' confidence in the company's long-term prospects.

Product Announcements: Shares in major quantum computing companies are on the rise lately after D-Wave announced the availability of its Advantage2 system, demonstrating commercial progress. Advantage 2 quantum system is engineered for intricate optimization and AI applications, showcasing enhancements in qubit connectivity, coherence, and energy efficiency.

The Path to 10x Growth: Key Catalysts

Commercial Applications Breakthrough

The quantum computing companies are shifting from research and development into landing commercial applications. D-Wave’s quantum annealing technology is particularly suited for optimization problems across industries including logistics, finance, drug discovery, and artificial intelligence. As these applications mature from proof-of-concept to commercial deployment, revenue potential could increase exponentially.

Quantum Computing-as-a-Service (QCaaS) Revolution

The shift toward cloud-based quantum computing services represents a significant revenue opportunity. D-Wave’s cloud-based quantum computing services position it to capture significant market share in this rapidly expanding segment, allowing customers to access quantum computing power without massive capital investments. Related – What’s Happening With QBTS Stock?

Government and Defense Contracts

Quantum computing has become a national security priority, with governments worldwide investing heavily in quantum research and development. D-Wave’s established technology and partnerships position it to secure lucrative long-term government contracts, providing stable revenue streams and validation for commercial applications. For example, D-Wave has completed a major defense-focused installation through its partnership with Davidson Technologies. The physical assembly of a D-Wave Advantage2 annealing quantum system is complete at Davidson’s headquarters in Huntsville, Alabama, marking the first annealing quantum computer hosted on-premises in the state.

Competitive Advantages Supporting 10x Growth

First-Mover Advantage: D-Wave pioneered commercial quantum computing with its quantum annealing approach, giving it years of head start in developing practical applications. This experience translates into deeper customer relationships and more mature technology stacks.

Proven Technology: Unlike gate-based quantum computers that require near-absolute zero temperatures and are extremely fragile, D-Wave's quantum annealing systems are more robust and practical for current commercial applications.

Scalability: D-Wave's technology demonstrates clear scalability, with successive generations showing significant improvements in qubit count and performance, providing a clear roadmap for continued advancement.

Historical Precedents for 10x Growth

NVIDIA’s AI Revolution (2016-2024)

NVIDIA provides the most relevant comparison for QBTS’s potential trajectory. From 2016 to 2024, NVIDIA stock grew from approximately $8 to over $130 (adjusted for splits), representing a 16x increase. This growth occurred as NVIDIA transformed from a gaming graphics company into the backbone of AI infrastructure. Similarly, D-Wave could capture the emerging quantum computing infrastructure market. Also, see – NVDA Stock To $200?

Biotech Breakthroughs

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine development drove the stock from $20 to over $400 in 2020-2021, demonstrating how breakthrough applications can create explosive growth. D-Wave’s quantum optimization solutions could similarly revolutionize industries once commercial adoption accelerates.

Risk Factors

The company faces a range of inherent risks.

Technical risks: This includes the persistent threat of competition from established gate-based quantum computing approaches and the potential for technological obsolescence should alternative quantum technologies emerge as superior. Furthermore, scaling the technology presents significant challenges as quantum complexity naturally increases. Related – What Google Quantum Breakthrough Means For Its Stock.

Market risks: The company faces significant market risks stemming from several factors. Primarily, the pace of quantum computing adoption may be slower than anticipated, and economic downturns could substantially reduce enterprise technology spending. Additionally, regulatory restrictions on quantum technology exports could severely hinder market access. Historically, QBTS stock has demonstrated heightened vulnerability to economic downturns and market corrections compared to broader markets. For instance, during the 2022 inflation shock, QBTS stock plummeted 97% (from a high of $12.40 to $0.41), while the S&P 500 experienced a peak-to-trough decline of 25%. It took until May 19, 2025, for QBTS stock to fully recover to its pre-crisis peak. More recently, when President Trump's tariffs led to a 20% correction in the broader markets earlier this year, QBTS stock fell around 40% during the same period, further illustrating its susceptibility to market-wide volatility. See – Buy or Sell QBTS stock for more details.

Company-specific risks: There's a risk of revenue concentration in a limited number of customers or applications, alongside a strong dependence on continued research and development investment to maintain competitive positioning. Future growth may also necessitate equity fundraising, potentially leading to shareholder dilution.

Valuation risks: The company faces considerable valuation risks due to its potentially high current valuation, which may offer limited protection against a downside. Shifts in market sentiment could easily trigger significant volatility. Adding to this, the company competes intensely with well-funded tech giants like IBM, Google, and Microsoft, all aggressively vying for market share in the quantum computing space. Despite investors valuing quantum stocks based on future growth potential, QBTS, for example, currently trades at over 200 times its trailing revenues, highlighting a potentially inflated valuation.

The Verdict

D-Wave Quantum is uniquely positioned to capitalize on quantum computing’s shift from research to commercial application. The company’s technological leadership, first-mover advantage, and an expanding market create significant opportunities for tenfold growth within the next 3-5 years.

The current environment, marked by increasing computational demands, substantial government investment, and maturing quantum applications, mirrors the early stages of the internet or AI revolution. D-Wave’s proven technology and commercial focus position it to capture outsized value as this transformation accelerates.

While substantial risks persist, the potential for revolutionary impact across numerous industries justifies a premium valuation for investors with the appropriate risk tolerance and long-term investment horizons. We emphasize the high risk associated with this investment; therefore, investors should carefully consider these risks or explore professionally managed alternatives, such as the Trefis High Quality (HQ) Portfolio which, with a collection of 30 stocks, has a track record of comfortably outperforming the S&P 500 over the last 4-year period. Why is that? As a group, HQ Portfolio stocks provided better returns with less risk versus the benchmark index; less of a roller-coaster ride, as evident in HQ Portfolio performance metrics.

