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What Is the Biggest Risk for SoundHound AI?

April 16, 2026 — 11:50 am EDT

Written by John Ballard for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

  • SoundHound AI has experienced strong demand for voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions across various markets.

  • However, the company is not earning a profit, which puts it at a disadvantage to deep-pocketed tech giants.

  • Investors should track sustained growth and narrowing losses to validate the path to profits.

  • 10 stocks we like better than SoundHound AI ›

Shares of SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) are down 72% from their 2025 highs. Yet that decline comes as SoundHound consistently reports strong revenue growth each quarter. Businesses are adopting its technology for in-car assistants, restaurant ordering, and other use cases.

However, one reason for the stock's recent decline is uncertainty over profitability. SoundHound posted a $40 million generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) net profit in the fourth quarter, but that was due to a non-cash accounting gain from acquisition-related liabilities. The company's adjusted (non-GAAP) net loss was $7.3 million.

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SoundHound AI logo.

Image source: The Motley Fool.

SoundHound has yet to reach breakeven, and the large losses on the bottom line amid increasing competition are the biggest risk. For example, Google's Gemini and Microsoft Copilot Voice use advanced speech recognition to enable natural conversations with users. These tech giants have enormous data center infrastructure and resources, as well as a large customer base that SoundHound doesn't have, and could pose a serious long-term threat.

This doesn't mean SoundHound stock can't be a rewarding buy from current levels. Management continues to point to a path to profitability, targeting an operating margin of over 30% at scale. If it reaches that target, the stock could be a genuine bargain, but it needs to execute flawlessly.

Investors should watch for continued revenue growth and shrinking net losses. The longer SoundHound reports losses, the harder it will be to keep up with big tech's deep pockets and expanding AI capabilities.

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John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Microsoft, and SoundHound AI. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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