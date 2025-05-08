What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Oracle Stock?

Austin, Texas-based Oracle Corporation ( ORCL ) offers cloud solutions and services that can be used to build and manage various cloud deployment models. With a market cap of $413.1 billion , Oracle operates as one of the largest enterprise-grade database, middleware and application software providers.

The tech giant significantly outperformed the broader market over the past year but slightly underperformed in 2025. ORCL stock has soared 26.7% over the past 52 weeks and plunged 10.4% on a YTD basis, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 8.6% gains over the past year and 4.3% drop in 2025.

Narrowing the focus, Oracle has also outpaced the sector-specific Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLK ) 5.7% gains over the past year but underperformed XLK’s 7.2% decline on a YTD basis.

Oracle’s stock prices dropped 3.1% in the trading session after the release of its Q3 results on Mar. 10. While the company’s major revenue contributor cloud services and license support’s contribution to topline has continued to surge, its revenues from cloud license and on-premise license and other sources have continued to observe a downward trajectory. Oracle’s overall revenues for the quarter increased 6.4% year-over-year to $14.1 billion and missed the consensus estimates by 1.6%. Meanwhile, its adjusted EPS for the quarter increased by a modest 4.3% year-over-year to $1.47, which missed the forecasts of numerous analysts.

For fiscal 2025, ending in May, analysts expect Oracle to report a 3% year-over-year growth in earnings to $4.76 per share. The company has a mixed earnings surprise history. While it has missed the Street’s earnings estimates once over the past four quarters, it has met or surpassed the projections on three other occasions.

The stock holds a consensus “ Moderate Buy ” rating overall. Of the 35 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 21 “Strong Buys” and 14 “Holds.”

This configuration is slightly less bullish than a month ago, when 22 analysts gave “Strong Buy” recommendations.

On Apr. 23, Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin downgraded ORCL stock to “ Neutral ,” and lowered the price target from $190 to $130.

Oracle’s mean price target of $178.48 represents a 19.5% premium to current price levels, while its street-high target of $246 suggests a staggering 64.7% upside potential.

