What Are The Different Types Of Social Workers?

Social work is a broad field encompassing many specializations and areas of practice. Those considering careers in social work should first learn about the many types of social workers and the fields they serve. Knowing career options helps prospective social workers determine which positions align with their interests and professional goals.

In this article, we describe various types of social work careers, the scope of their work, their day-to-day responsibilities, the populations they serve and their work environments.

What Does a Social Worker Do?

Social workers help their clients navigate personal and societal challenges, including unemployment, poverty, substance abuse, child neglect, mental illness, domestic violence and grief.

Daily responsibilities vary depending on licensure, area of practice and position. Tasks can range from advocating for community resources to providing counseling and assisting in legislative processes. Typical social work responsibilities include:

Identifying individuals, families and communities in need of assistance

Developing individualized treatment plans

Providing counseling and psychotherapy (specifically licensed clinical social workers)

Researching and referring clients to community resources, services, public assistance programs and treatment centers

Assessing and evaluating client progress

Advocating for resources and social welfare programs

Providing crisis intervention

Maintaining detailed records and case files

Different Types of Social Workers and What They Do

Social workers are involved in nearly every aspect of community life. They work with diverse populations of all ages from various cultural, socioeconomic and religious backgrounds.

If you’re interested in pursuing a career in social work, it’s important to find an area of practice that aligns with your interests and professional goals. Below are just a few different types of social worker careers.

Child and Family Social Worker

Child and family social workers focus on helping children, parents and families cope with challenging circumstances like adoption, child neglect, abuse and domestic violence. Social workers connect their clients with essential resources and services and monitor the well-being of children and their families.

Child and family social workers typically work in child welfare and human service agencies and schools. They often perform home visitations with their clients.

Child and family social workers must hold at least a bachelor’s degree in social work (BSW). Many choose to advance their education and earn a master’s degree in social work (MSW).

Community Social Worker

Community social workers promote and advance the welfare of communities at large. Their work involves community development and organizing, advocacy, outreach, economic development, human services management and sometimes policy analysis.

Community social workers focus their efforts on structural change to address issues such as inadequate housing or living conditions, insufficient public transportation, unreliable childcare services and crime. Their responsibilities may include developing and implementing community-wide programs, raising funding, writing grants, allocating resources and planning infrastructure.

Community social workers must hold at least a BSW. An MSW can help with professional advancement.

Forensic Social Worker

Forensic social work, sometimes referred to as criminal justice social work, operates at the juncture of social work and the legal system. Forensic social workers operate in a variety of settings, including courthouses, correctional facilities and domestic violence support centers.

These professionals specialize in handling matters related to criminal and civil law and litigation, which may include issues like child custody, child neglect, civil disputes and domestic violence. Forensic social workers serve as expert witnesses, assist with investigations, refer defendants to community resources and develop advocacy programs within the criminal justice system.

Many forensic social work positions require candidates to hold an MSW.

Medical Social Worker

Medical social workers work with patients and their families to help ease emotional, social and financial challenges related to health and medical conditions. Their work involves patient advocacy, intake screening, counseling, discharge planning and addressing socioeconomic barriers to healthcare access.

These professionals help clients understand their illnesses and get connected with the necessary resources. Medical social workers may work in hospitals, assisted living facilities, hospice care centers, rehabilitation centers and other healthcare centers and clinics.

Medical social workers are required to hold an MSW. They must become licensed to practice. Licensing requirements vary by state, though most states require a minimum amount of supervised work experience.

Gerontological Social Worker

Gerontological social workers help elderly individuals maintain a good quality of life. These professionals assess clients to determine their mental, emotional and social needs; connect them with resources; and coordinate care.

Gerontological social workers often work in residential healthcare facilities, assisted living facilities, nursing homes and senior centers, hospice settings, hospitals and health clinics.

A BSW can qualify you for entry-level roles in gerontological social work, but most positions require advanced degrees like an MSW. You may also need to obtain licensure if the position involves clinical tasks.

Mental Health and Substance Use Social Worker

Mental health and substance abuse social workers help individuals with mental health conditions, substance misuse issues and behavioral challenges. These professionals evaluate their clients and develop personalized treatment plans to guide them toward recovery.

Mental health and substance use social workers may work with specific demographics, such as teens or veterans. They work in a variety of settings, including treatment centers, hospitals, outpatient clinics, assisted living facilities and prison or juvenile detention centers.

Mental health and substance use social workers must hold a master’s degree in social work. To diagnose and treat mental illnesses and provide therapy or counseling, social workers must be clinically licensed.

Social Work Licensure

Licensure requirements vary depending on the state, employer, and job title and responsibilities. In addition to fulfilling state-specific requirements, licensed clinical social workers (LCSW) must hold an MSW, have years of professional training and experience and pass the national exam to earn licensure. Licensure makes you eligible to provide clinical services.

Frequently Asked Questions About Social Workers

How much does a social worker make?

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, social workers make a median annual salary of $50,390. Several factors affect earning potential, including level of education, specialization, licensure, prior professional experience and location.

How many types of social workers are there?

In addition to the types of social workers mentioned in this article, there are occupational, political, international, school, public health, environmental, psychiatric, hospice and palliative, military and clinical social workers.

What type of social worker gets paid the most?

Managerial and director-level positions for corporations are often the highest paying jobs in social work. Social workers in the medical sector are also among the highest-paid workers in their field.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.