What Are Prefab Homes?

Buying a home is a major task. Everything from saving for a down payment, cleaning up your credit and scouring neighborhoods to finding your dream home. But a dream home doesn’t necessarily have to already exist—you could create your own piece of perfection with a prefab home, or buy one that’s recently been built.

A prefabricated home, or prefab home, is one that’s built in sections in a closed factory or warehouse and then put together where the property will permanently stay. Because prefab homes are built in a controlled environment, it can take significantly less time to build a prefab home compared to a traditional one.

Types of Prefab Homes

There are many different types of prefab homes, all of which can impact the creation, construction and cost, including:

Modular homes. These are customizable based on the homebuyer’s wants and needs. All the pieces were built off-site and then brought to the property for final construction. Pieces are normally put together by a team, making sure the electrical and plumbing parts are securely in place. They tend to be the most versatile with floor plans and specific requests.

These are customizable based on the homebuyer’s wants and needs. All the pieces were built off-site and then brought to the property for final construction. Pieces are normally put together by a team, making sure the electrical and plumbing parts are securely in place. They tend to be the most versatile with floor plans and specific requests. Manufactured homes. Some people might be familiar with the term “mobile home,” which is what manufactured homes used to be called. These homes are usually factory-built as well but follow strict guidelines outlined by Housing and Urban Development (HUD). They’re smaller than modular homes and don’t allow for many customizations. While manufactured homes have the opportunity to move, modular homes stay wherever they are finally constructed.

Some people might be familiar with the term “mobile home,” which is what manufactured homes used to be called. These homes are usually factory-built as well but follow strict guidelines outlined by Housing and Urban Development (HUD). They’re smaller than modular homes and don’t allow for many customizations. While manufactured homes have the opportunity to move, modular homes stay wherever they are finally constructed. Kit homes. Modular and manufactured homes are built and put together by a team of professionals. Kit homes are also built by pros, but they can be put together by the homeowner, too.

What Is the Average Price of a Prefab Home?

Building a prefab home costs 10% to 20% less than a site-built home. Prefab homes cost anywhere from $120,000 to $270,000 to build and put together; site-built homes can cost from $155,310 to $416,250.

Many different factors impact the cost of both prefab and site-built homes, including:

Location

Delivery

Size, floor plan and customizations

Site prep

Assembly

Utility construction

Can You Finance a Prefab Home?

With traditional site-built homes, buyers can finance their mortgage through a bank, credit union or online lender. However, financing a prefab home depends on the type of prefab home you buy.

For instance, manufactured homes qualify for Federal Housing Administration (FHA) mortgages from the federal government. Not all modular homes offer the same type of financing. In some instances, you might need a construction loan, which has different requirements for homebuyers.

Other modular companies have financing companies they team up with to offer traditional mortgages. Do your due diligence first. If you’ve never heard of the company, research to see the work they’ve done, how long they’ve been around and customer reviews. You can check the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and Better Business Bureau (BBB) if you want to see what others have said.

Pros and Cons of a Prefab Home

Pros of a Prefab Home

Lower overall costs: The cost of financing a prefab home is much lower compared with site-built homes.

The cost of financing a prefab home is much lower compared with site-built homes. Faster to build: Traditional site-built homes take upwards of a year to complete, while prefab homes can be completed in a couple of months.

Traditional site-built homes take upwards of a year to complete, while prefab homes can be completed in a couple of months. Easy to customize: When you buy a site-built home, it’s normal to fit yourself into the confines of what’s already made. But a prefab home lets you customize your home for your needs and wants.

Cons of a Prefab Home

More upfront costs: For many prefab homes, you’ll need to put more money down for a construction loan and you might need to meet more stringent borrower standards.

For many prefab homes, you’ll need to put more money down for a construction loan and you might need to meet more stringent borrower standards. More work for the homeowner: If you’re buying a kit home, you’re on the hook to build it yourself. If you’re buying a modular home, you have a lot of work ahead of you to create and customize a floor plan to your liking.

If you’re buying a kit home, you’re on the hook to build it yourself. If you’re buying a modular home, you have a lot of work ahead of you to create and customize a floor plan to your liking. Not always available: It might sound simple to buy land and build a home on it. But that doesn’t mean it’s always available where you’d like it to be. You’ll need to secure a permit to build on that land and make sure you follow the zoning laws. While financing is usually available for these types of homes, it depends on where you live and where you want to build your home. Be mindful that you might run into some hiccups.

