What Are the Odds That Plaid IPOs in 2026?

Key Points

Fintech valuations have come down since peaking in 2021.

Plaid plays a crucial role in linking consumer bank accounts to other applications, many of which are in the financial arena.

Plaid raised $575 million in a private funding round in April.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Launched in 2013, Plaid has become one of the most exciting fintech companies in the sector, with many expecting it to eventually do an initial public offering (IPO).

However, the timing is unclear, and market conditions often dictate when companies will go public. The IPO market has thawed considerably after a few rough years of minimal activity, but uncertainty still surrounds the economy and the trajectory of interest rates. What are the odds that Plaid has an IPO in 2026?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

What does Plaid do?

Many consumers have likely interacted with Plaid at some point, as the company has become a critical component of financial plumbing, enabling thousands of fintech and tech companies to seamlessly link to consumer bank accounts and get paid for their services. Many of these companies operate in the financial industry but they use Plaid to securely obtain a consumer's bank account information without risking sensitive information.

Companies like Venmo, Betterment, and Chime utilize Plaid to connect with other financial institutions. Plaid has partnerships with more than 11,000 financial institutions globally, enabling connections with a diverse range of banks, both large and small. Plaid has other use cases as well, including verifying a mortgage applicant's credit information and helping companies in other sectors more easily onboard customers, from the gambling industry to property management. Plaid also offers customers a variety of fraud and risk management tools.

The company has come under fire from large players in the banking industry, such as JPMorgan Chase, which publicly criticized the it for constantly requesting information from banks, even when customers weren't necessarily using the app, placing a significant burden on bank information systems. However, JPMorgan recently secured agreements with companies including Plaid to ensure that financial institutions are being compensated for allowing them to access its data.

Where is Plaid in its journey and will it have an IPO in 2026?

Plaid has been quite successful, although the fintech has seen its valuation fluctuate significantly over the years. In 2021, when the stock market was raging and IT stock valuations soared, Plaid had a $13.4 billion valuation. In April of this year, Plaid announced a $575 million funding round, led by financial giants including Fidelity, BlackRock, and Franklin Templeton, valuing the company at about $6 billion.

"The reality is our business is much stronger and revenue has grown quite substantially," Plaid Chief Executive Officer Zach Perret told CNBC in April. "The profitability of business has gotten quite a lot better, and yet we are impacted by market multiples, as many companies are." Perret also said that Plaid is not quite ready for an IPO, but he expects this latest round of financing to be the company's last before an IPO. "An IPO is absolutely on our path for the coming years," Perret added.

It's obviously difficult to predict, but I don't think it would be a surprise to see Plaid take the leap in 2026. Market conditions improved in 2025, with several large, highly anticipated fintech IPOs, including Chime and Klarna. As has been the case for most IPOs this year, both companies opened with a nice pop but have declined significantly since publicly listing.

That's why market conditions are important. If interest rates continue to decline and the U.S. economy remains stable without tipping into a severe recession, Plaid might consider an IPO. It's also possible the company will choose to wait until fintech valuations improve. The large $575 million round should give the company some decent runway before it needs capital again, as most late-stage rounds can last companies two or even three years, although it depends heavily on the cash-burn rate and the specific business.

Given all these factors, I'm left to place the odds of a Plaid IPO in 2026 at 50-50.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 951%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 19, 2025.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and Klarna Group. The Motley Fool recommends BlackRock. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.