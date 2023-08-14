What Are High-Interest Loans And How Do They Work?

A high-interest loan charges interest and fees that are higher than most other loans. Typically, a loan with an annual percentage rate, or APR, over 36% is considered a high-interest loan.

If you need cash fast or have low credit, you may be offered a high-interest loan or feel like you don’t have any other options. These loans can be expensive and difficult to repay, so before accepting one, explore all of your options.

What Is a High-Interest Loan?

A loan with an APR higher than 36% is often considered a high-interest loan. A loan’s APR includes interest and fees.

Payday lenders or other loan providers that offer loans with no credit check often offer high-interest loans. Although these loans can be easy to qualify for, the high interest and fees can make them difficult to repay.

If you miss a payment on a high-interest loan, you can get trapped in a cycle of debt—especially if you’ve taken on a payday loan that requires repayment with your next paycheck. Once interest charges accrue faster than you can pay them back, you could end up owing debt that has no end in sight.

How Do High-Interest Loans Work?

High-interest loans can be payday loans, which are typically due on your next paycheck, or installment loans, which require regular payments over a set period of months or years. With both of these loans, you’ll receive the funds and repay the loan by the end of the term, including the interest and fees the lender tacks on.

Some high-interest loan lenders don’t check your credit and offer fast funding with an easy application. An easy application doesn’t mean a good deal, though. If a lender doesn’t check your credit, it can be because they aren’t concerned if you’ll repay the loan since they’ll recover their costs in interest and fees.

Risks of High-Interest Loans

The primary risk of a high-interest loan is that it’ll be expensive to repay. A high APR means higher monthly payments and long-term borrowing costs.

For example, say you borrow $1,000 at a 55% interest rate. If you paid that loan back over one year, you’d pay $110.19 each month and spend $322.28 on interest overall. If your rate was only 20%, your monthly payment would be $92.63 and total interest charges would be $111.61.

Since a high interest rate increases your monthly payments, repayment of a high-interest loan may be difficult to fit into your budget. Falling behind on payments can result in late fees, making your debt even more expensive and harder to pay off.

Your lender could also report missed payments to the credit bureaus, resulting in damaged credit and difficulty obtaining a loan at a lower interest rate in the future.

How To Pay Off a High-Interest Loan Quickly

Paying off a high-interest loan isn’t easy and paying it off quickly can be even more difficult. Yet, getting rid of this debt as fast as possible can save you from paying interest and fees, which can accumulate quickly.

Here are some strategies for paying off your loan quickly:

Check your budget. Create a monthly budget so you know how much of your income is being spent each month. Any room in your budget can be put toward your loan payments.

Create a monthly budget so you know how much of your income is being spent each month. Any room in your budget can be put toward your loan payments. Reduce spending. Look for areas where you can cut back to save money, at least until you’ve paid off your high-interest loan.

Look for areas where you can cut back to save money, at least until you’ve paid off your high-interest loan. Increase your income. Earning more money, while often not easy, can help you pay off your loan quickly. Whether it’s a promotion at work, a side gig or selling items in your home, you could put this extra cash toward getting out of debt faster.

Earning more money, while often not easy, can help you pay off your loan quickly. Whether it’s a promotion at work, a side gig or selling items in your home, you could put this extra cash toward getting out of debt faster. Explore refinancing your loan. You may be able to refinance your loan for a better interest rate. Make sure you understand the terms of the new loan before signing any paperwork so you don’t want to accidentally add to your costs of borrowing.

Best Alternatives to High-Interest Loans

Before taking out a high-interest loan, consider these alternative options that may offer more affordable financing.

Lenders with flexible requirements

It can be difficult to qualify for a competitive interest rate if you have poor or limited credit. However, you’re not out of options. Some lenders use alternative underwriting models when evaluating applications for a loan.

Online lender Upstart, for example, relies on information such as your education and employment when deciding whether to approve your application. Oportun, another online lender, reviews your income and other information and will consider borrowers who have had a bankruptcy in the past.

If you’re struggling to qualify for a loan due to poor credit, look for personal loan lenders that look at cash flow, employment and other factors instead of prioritizing credit score while still offering interest rates below 36%.

Secured loan

Another option is to consider taking out a secured personal loan that’s backed with collateral, such as your savings, vehicle or another asset. The credit requirements for secured loans can be more flexible than those for unsecured loans. However, you risk losing your collateral if you don’t repay a secured loan.

Payday Alternative Loans (PALs)

Some credit unions offer PALs with flexible borrowing requirements and interest rates capped at 28%. There are two types of PALs: PAL I’s are available for up to $1,000 with a maximum repayment period of six months, and PAL II’s offer up to $2,000 with a maximum repayment term of one year. Keep in mind, credit unions have membership requirements, so you may need to live in a certain area or be part of a certain association in order to borrow.

Payment plans

If you’re looking to borrow a loan to pay back your utilities, medical bills or another expense, find out whether the provider can offer you a payment plan. Some companies will let you split your payments over time or adjust them due to financial hardship.

Local nonprofits or charities

Some charitable or religious organizations offer grants or low-interest loans to people in need. Look for local groups in your area that offer assistance with food, clothing, transportation or other necessities.

Family loans

If you have a friend or family member who is willing to help, consider borrowing the money you need from them. Even though this person isn’t a formal lender, still write a loan agreement that specifies the terms of the loan, including how and when you’ll pay it back and any associated interest charges or fees.

Credit counseling

As you explore your options for funding, it may be worth working on your credit so you can qualify for a low-interest loan in the future. You may be able to find free credit counseling services that can help you improve your financial health. To find a reputable agency, contact a trusted organization like the National Foundation for Credit Counseling.

