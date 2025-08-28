What Are Hertz and Amazon Up to Right Now?

Key Points Hertz is selling used rental vehicles on Amazon Autos in four select cities.

Hertz benefits by reaching customers who might not consider buying a used fleet vehicle.

Amazon benefits by scaling up its Amazon Autos offerings.

10 stocks we like better than Amazon ›

No, before you ask, e-commerce titan Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has not bought struggling car rental company Hertz Global (NASDAQ: HTZ), nor has it gotten into the rental car business (at least, not yet). Instead, Amazon is offering used Hertz rental vehicles for sale through its Amazon Autos service.

Here's why this looks like great news for Hertz and Amazon investors alike.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

This is a test

Most potential car buyers won't be able to run right out and buy a Hertz vehicle on Amazon Autos. This is essentially a pilot program being rolled out in just four cities. But if you're one of the lucky few who live within 75 miles of Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, or Seattle, you'll be able to browse thousands of used Hertz vehicles on the Amazon Autos site, schedule a test drive, e-sign paperwork, and complete the entire purchase online, then pick up the vehicle at a nearby Hertz location.

Although the scope of this partnership is limited, it's a big leap forward for Amazon Autos. When the site launched in December, it was limited to selling new Hyundai vehicles (and for most of us, still is). In early August, it began allowing Hyundai dealers in the Los Angeles area to list used and certified pre-owned vehicles on the site. As the site's first fleet dealer, Hertz's online offerings will allow Amazon to list cars from Toyota (NYSE: TM) and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), among others.

Why it's good for Hertz

We don't know exactly how many used vehicles Hertz sells each year, but the company says the number is in the "hundreds of thousands." Assuming that means "more than 200,000," that could mean Hertz's annual sales approach Carvana's (NYSE: CVNA) 416,348. Both fall well short of CarMax's (NYSE: KMX) 1.3 million vehicle sales per year.

Some consumers shy away from buying used rental cars, arguing that drivers are more likely to put unnecessary wear and tear on a car they don't own. Hertz should benefit from having its vehicles listed on a site that isn't exclusively associated with its rental service. It also gains access to the hundreds of millions of customers who already shop on Amazon and trust the service. Given Hertz's spotty profitability record, every opportunity to reach more customers is a benefit.

Why it's good for Amazon

Like the rest of Amazon, Amazon Autos will operate better at scale.

Merchants offer their goods on Amazon's e-commerce platform (despite the fees Amazon charges) because they know a lot of people look for certain types of products on Amazon first, only shopping elsewhere if they don't find what they're looking for. But if Amazon Autos never has many cars available, or only sells specific brands (like Hyundai), or is limited to new vehicles (which only represent about one-quarter of all U.S. auto sales), it'll never be the first place people look when buying a car.

By partnering with Hertz (and with Hyundai and potentially with other car dealers), Amazon gets the best of both worlds: It dramatically increases its Amazon Autos offerings and doesn't have to worry about managing, maintaining, or delivering an auto fleet of its own. It just lists the vehicles on its site (which costs next to nothing now that the site infrastructure is built) and takes a cut of any sales it generates.

If Amazon can continue to rapidly scale up its Amazon Autos service by making more deals, it could turn itself into the next CarMax. And CarMax, remember, pulls in tens of billions of dollars in revenue per year. The Hertz partnership is just the first step to achieving that scale, but I'm betting it won't be the last.

Should you invest $1,000 in Amazon right now?

Before you buy stock in Amazon, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Amazon wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $661,220!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,114,162!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,069% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 25, 2025

John Bromels has positions in Amazon, CarMax, and Ford Motor Company. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and CarMax. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.