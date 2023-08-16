What are ETFs?

ETFs are investments that can hold:

Bonds

Stocks

Gold Bullion

Cryptocurrencies

Canadian ETFs track a wide range of different asset classes via indexes. Most ETFs are tied to index products, including both equity or fixed income funds.

Index Tracking Funds

Passively Managed: Seek to replicate the performance of their benchmarks.

Non-Indexed Funds

Actively Managed: Analysts and portfolio managers decide where the fund invests.

How are ETF prices set?

Unlike mutual funds, pricing is available through the trading day.

It's based on the underlying portfolio value.

It's not set by supply and demand as it is for stock.

For these reasons, market makers help maintain ETF prices and provide liquidity to investors.

