What Are 529 Plan Qualified Expenses?

The purpose of a 529 plan is straightforward at first glance: to provide families with a tax-advantaged account for future education expenses. But not all education costs are eligible.

How Can I Use Funds From a 529 Plan?

You can use the money from a 529 plan to pay for eligible education expenses. You can even use funds from a 529 plan to pay for ineligible expenses, but you’ll have to pay some fees at tax time. Here are examples of what you can use 529 funds for:

Tuition and Fees

The most common way that people use 529 funds is to pay for college tuition and fees. And while some parents think they can only use a 529 to pay for college costs, those funds can also be used to pay for K-12 expenses. If your child attends private or parochial school, you can use a 529 to pay up to $10,000 a year in tuition.

Students who attend trade or vocational schools can also use 529 funds if the school is a Title IV institution. You can look up a particular trade or vocational school’s 529 eligibility using Saving For College’s lookup tool.

Room and Board

Your 529 plan funds can cover most room and board expenses, whether you’re living in a college dorm or an apartment with five of your best friends. However, not all of your rent and utilities may be eligible if you live off-campus.

You’re only allowed to spend the amount your college has stated is the average cost of room and board. Any amount exceeding that figure won’t count as a qualified educational expense. You can still rent an apartment that costs more, but you’ll have to either pay the difference out of pocket or pay a 10% penalty and income tax on the difference.

Contact your school’s financial aid department to find out the room and board allowance and try to stay under that figure so you don’t get hit with the extra tax penalty.

Books and Supplies

Textbooks are qualified expenses, but only books on your class reading list qualify. In other words, you can’t buy unrelated books and expect them to qualify as expenses. Also, any required class supplies are 529-eligible, such as binders, notebooks, pens and pencils.

Computers and Tech

You can buy a laptop or desktop with 529 funds, and you can even use the money to pay for your monthly internet bill. If your school requires any other equipment, like a webcam or software, you can use 529 funds to pay for those items, too.

For example, if you’re a graphic design major and you need to buy Adobe software to complete a project, you can use your 529.

Special Needs Services

Students who need any kind of special needs service can use 529 funds to cover those costs. This may include specific adaptive equipment that a student needs to attend class or turn in assignments.

Student Loan Payments

Most assume they can only use the money in a 529 to pay for current college-related expenses. But since the SECURE Act of 2019, you can put up to $10,000 from your 529 toward existing student loans. That $10,000 figure is a lifetime limit, not an annual one, and applies to both federal and private student loans.

Study Abroad

If you’re studying abroad in a program sponsored by your university, you can use 529 funds to pay for room, board and tuition costs.

However, not all the costs of studying abroad count as qualified education expenses. For example, the plane ride, souvenirs and museum visits don’t qualify.

Foreign Schools

You’re not limited to using money in a 529 to pay for American schools. If the beneficiary enrolls in a foreign university, they may be able to use a 529 to pay for that tuition. However, that school must be a Title IV institution. You can find a full list of qualifying foreign schools here.

Surprising Expenses That Aren’t Eligible

Not all college-related expenses are eligible, even if they seem necessary. For example, you can’t use 529 funds for transportation expenses like traveling to campus or going home during school breaks.

Here are some other expenses that don’t qualify:

School-sponsored health insurance

College entrance and application fees

Fraternity or sorority fees (you can use 529 funds to pay for meals at a fraternity or sorority, but dues are considered ineligible expenses)

Fees for activities and clubs

Other living expenses

What if I Saved More Than I Can Spend?

Some parents find themselves with more money than they need in a child’s 529, often because they saved too much or because their child received more scholarships and grants than they predicted.

If you end up having more than you need in a 529, there are other ways to spend that money without paying taxes and the 10% penalty.

You can always keep the money in the same 529 and change the beneficiary. For example, if you have other children, you can make them the beneficiary instead of your current college-bound child. If you have other relatives, you can also make them the beneficiary. You won’t incur any special fees by doing this.

If your child is attending graduate or professional school, they can also use the 529 to pay for the same expenses that they incurred for their undergraduate degree.

What Happens if I Make a Non-QualifiedPurchase?

If you make a non-qualified purchase, you’ll have to report the money as income on your taxes. That means you may pay federal, state and local taxes on the funds. You’ll also owe a 10% penalty.

Still, if you have extra money and can’t think of anything else to use it for, then making a non-qualified purchase may be your best option.

