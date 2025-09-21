What Are 3 Great Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now?

Key Points Nvidia remains well-positioned to capture a big chunk of AI infrastructure spending.

The market keeps hitting new highs, and technology stocks continue to lead the charge. One of the big reasons for this is artificial intelligence (AI), which has gone from a buzzword to a full-blown spending boom. The development of AI is still in its early stages, so the winners today could continue to win for years to come.

If you've got cash to put to work, here are three tech stocks that still look like buys even after solid runs.

1. Nvidia

Everyone talks about Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and for good reason. Its graphics processing units (GPUs) have become the gold standard for training large language models (LLMs), which has helped it take over 90% market share in the space. This lead, meanwhile, isn't going away anytime soon, mostly because of its software platform CUDA.

Companies have spent years building on Nvidia's software platform, and ripping it all out to switch to something else would be a nightmare. That's why Nvidia owns the lion's share of the AI GPU market and is still growing like crazy.

But Nvidia is more than just chips. It has also built out a powerful networking portfolio. Its proprietary NVLink interconnect system helps its chips to act as a single unit, while it also has other networking components that allow it to deliver complete turnkey AI factories to customers. This is also one of the reasons why even as the market shifts more toward inference, it's still very well positioned.

CEO Jensen Huang thinks AI infrastructure spending could hit $3 trillion to $4 trillion in the next several years. If he's even close, Nvidia should stay one of the biggest AI infrastructure beneficiaries.

2. Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) has quietly become one of the biggest AI winners. The company is using the technology to keep users glued to Instagram and Facebook, with its AI recommendation engines feeding users content they are more interested in. This is keeping people on its sites longer, which is giving Meta more opportunities to feed them ads.

On top of that, Meta is also using AI to help advertisers improve their creative and ad targeting, getting them better results. That's a powerful combination, and last quarter, its ad revenue soared 22% year over year to $46.6 billion, driven by higher ad impressions and better pricing.

The really exciting part is what comes next. WhatsApp and Threads are just slowly starting to get ads, which is a nice growth lever Meta hasn't even fully pulled yet. Meanwhile, the company continues to invest in emerging ideas, including the metaverse and "personal superintelligence." Meta also just recently launched its first consumer-ready smart glasses with a built-in display. If any of these bets hit, the upside in the stock could be huge.

3. Alphabet

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) was supposed to be the company most at risk from AI, but it has flipped that narrative on its head. Search growth has actually accelerated as Google rolls out new AI features such as AI Overviews, AI Mode, Circle to Search, and Lens. The recent court decision letting Alphabet keep its search deal with Apple and preserve control of Chrome and Android was another major win, keeping its distribution edge intact. Billions of users still start their internet journeys with Google, and most people stick with defaults.

Alphabet's cloud computing business is also on fire. Google Cloud revenue jumped 32% last quarter and profits more than doubled. AI demand is a huge driver, and Alphabet is one of the few players with an end-to-end AI stack. Its custom AI chips and Gemini models give it both a cost and performance advantage.

Not to be overlooked is the fact that Alphabet also has some big emerging bets in other areas. Waymo is scaling its robotaxi business city by city, and Alphabet's quantum computing team is making progress toward reducing error rates and making the technology commercially viable. These bets will take time, but they could add entirely new growth drivers down the road.

Alphabet's stock has finally started to get the respect it deserves, but there is more potential upside ahead.

Geoffrey Seiler has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, Meta Platforms, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

