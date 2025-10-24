What Are 2 Great Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now?

Key Points

Advanced Micro Devices has a ton of potential -- and it's performing better than Nvidia this year.

Symbotic provides robotics and an AI platform to help companies automate their warehouses.

10 stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices ›

It's no surprise that tech shares are among the best that you can own in the stock market. These are companies that are on the cutting edge of innovation, bringing about changes that will have lasting impacts on how we live and work.

Tech stocks are particularly hot this year with the rise of artificial intelligence (AI). Many companies are working to add AI functionality to customer-facing and internal processes. The explosion in machine learning, large language models, and generative AI is changing the game for many companies.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

There are a variety of ways to invest in tech, but two of the most interesting today are Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Symbotic (NASDAQ: SYM). Here's why these tech stocks are buys right now.

Advanced Micro Devices

This semiconductor company, also known as AMD, plays second fiddle to Nvidia in the world of chipmaking and high-performance hardware. But that's OK. AMD has a growth story all its own -- and possibly has more room to run than its bigger, more famous counterpart.

While Nvidia rules the roost with its graphics processing units (GPUs) that handle heavy AI workloads including training, inference, and simulations, AMD is best known for its work with central processing units (CPUs). CPUs are used in data centers for lighter processing tasks, as well as in desktop computers. Both of these are important to AMD.

Its Epyc CPUs are designed specifically to power data centers, hyperscale clouds, and supercomputers. AMD's CPUs are used in a variety of cloud environments, including those operated by Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet's Google, and Oracle.

Meanwhile, AMD is gradually cutting into Intel's dominant market share in the desktop computer processing market. AMD's market share in this area jumped 9.2% on a year-over-year basis to reach 32.2% in the second quarter, while Intel's market share fell to 67.8%. To put it in perspective, Intel sold nine units for every one unit for AMD sold from 2016 to 2018, and AMD has narrowed that gap to a 2-to-1 advantage now.

AMD also got a huge endorsement from OpenAI, the makers of ChatGPT, which signed a partnership that provides OpenAI with warrants to take a 10% stake worth up to 160 million shares of AMD stock, and for AMD to sell up to 6 gigawatts of GPU compute capacity. The deal will see OpenAI purchasing several generations of chips.

Shares of AMD are up 49% this year, beating Nvidia's performance. And when you consider that Nvidia is up 1,400% in the last three years and AMD is up only 300%, it appears that the smaller chip company's window to expand has arrived.

Symbotic

While AMD is a great play on AI infrastructure, Symbotic's work is in applied automation. Symbotic makes AI-powered robotics and software systems that are used to automate warehouses and smooth the bumps in the supply chain. Its autonomous robots can move freely throughout warehouses because they are equipped with depth perception and 3D vision. Many huge retailers, including Walmart, Albertsons, and Target use Symbotic's robotic fleet.

The robots are run on Symbotic's AI-powered software platform, which provides the most efficient routes for the robots to take. The system is also equipped with machine learning that will improve performance and make adjustments over time.

The company isn't making a profit yet, but it's growing quickly. Revenue in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 (ended June 28, 2025) was $592.1 million, up 26% from a year ago. Its loss of $0.05 per share was unchanged from Q3 2024. Symbotic stock is up 128% so far in 2025.

The bottom line

While there are hundreds of tech stocks from which to choose, I like AMD and Symbotic right now to benefit from the massive technological change that's happening. AMD is rising faster than Nvidia this year and has a ton of momentum after its partnership with OpenAI. And Symbotic is providing the tools needed for companies to automate their warehouses and reduce costs.

Both of these stocks have clear growth paths that should be appealing for any investor looking to buy tech stocks right now.

Should you invest $1,000 in Advanced Micro Devices right now?

Before you buy stock in Advanced Micro Devices, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Advanced Micro Devices wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $602,049!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,105,092!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,028% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2025

Patrick Sanders has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, Nvidia, Oracle, Symbotic, Target, and Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.