What Are the 10 Best-Performing Artificial Intelligence (AI) ETFs of 2025?

Key Points

The Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF has returned 49.5% so far in 2025.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF has returned 42.5% year to date and boasts an excellent longer-term track record.

The WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund has returned 34% year to date.

I set out to answer the headline question, which is no easy task since artificial intelligence (AI) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have been popping up rapidly recently. Of course, that's because AI is the hottest stock space today, and so fund owners and managers are looking to cash in.

To build my list, I searched for ETFs that included the terms "AI" or "artificial intelligence" in their names. I also added one ETF that does not have either of these in its name: VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SMH). I added this ETF because I have researched and written about it before, and I believe it's a good way for ETF investors to get exposure to AI. Semiconductors, also known as chips, are a crucial component of the AI revolution.

I also deleted three ETFs that had total assets under management (AUM) of less than $200 million, which is relatively small for an ETF and suggests the funds are probably very new.

My list may be missing some ETFs, but it should be pretty comprehensive.

The chart below shows the year-to-date 2025 returns for 10 AI-focused ETFs, all of which have AUM exceeding $200 million. Most have an AUM of much more than that.

The five best performers so far this year are Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (NYSEMKT: CHAT), VanEck Semiconductor ETF, WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (NYSEMKT: WTAI), ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEMKT: THNQ), and Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ: AIQ).

It's great that these funds are having a terrific 2025. But long-term investors also care about an ETF's (or stock's) performance over periods longer than just under a year. Let's examine the performance of these five ETFs over more extended periods.

AI-Focused ETF 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF 51.9% N/A N/A VanEck Semiconductor ETF 39.6% 222% 264% WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund 39.2% 90.7% N/A ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF 31.4% 131% 81.3% Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF 30.9% 141% 103% S&P 500 Index 14.7% 77.8% 102%

Based on the chart above, what ETFs look most promising to you?

I think the VanEck ETF appears to be the most attractive. However, the Roundhill ETF's powerful one-year performance also piques my interest. So, it seems worth watching.

Now, let's look at an overview and the top five stock holdings of the VanEck Semiconductor ETF and the Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF launched in 2011. It's an index fund designed to track the performance of an index that contains global companies involved in the entire semiconductor value chain from design to production. It has 25 stock holdings, all of which are listed on a major U.S. stock exchange. Its expense ratio is 0.35%, which is relatively reasonable for an index-based fund focused on an industry or theme.

Holding No. Company Market Cap Wall Street's Projected Annualized EPS Growth Over Next 5 Years Weight (% of Portfolio) 3-Year Return 1 Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) $4.6 trillion 41.4% 18.30% 1,070% 2 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) $1.4 trillion 30.2% 9.41% 311% 3 Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) $1.6 trillion 35.7% 7.98% 602% 4 Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) $402 billion 44% 6.75% 236% 5 Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) $277 billion 37.1% 6.61% 306% Total top 5 N/A N/A N/A 49.05% N/A Overall ETF N/A Total net assets of $35.8 billion N/A 100% 222% N/A S&P 500 N/A N/A N/A 77.8%

This ETF's top five holdings are all chipmakers, except for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), which is the world's largest chip foundry. It manufactures chips for companies that contract out their chip production.

Nvidia and AMD manufacture graphics processing units (GPUs), with Nvidia's GPUs holding the dominant market share and being in particularly high demand for enabling AI in data centers. Broadcom's custom AI chips, which are application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs), are also experiencing strong demand. Micron primarily manufactures memory chips, which are also experiencing an increase in demand driven by AI.

Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF

The Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF launched in May 2023. Unlike the VanEck Semiconductor ETF, this ETF is an actively managed fund. Its holdings are companies "actively involved in generative AI." This type of AI is currently experiencing significant growth. Its capabilities came to the attention of company executives and consumers when OpenAI released its ChatGPT chatbot in late 2022.

The Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF currently has 44 holdings. Its expense ratio is 0.75%, which is more than double the VanEck Semiconductor ETF's 0.35%. However, a higher expense ratio is to be expected for an actively managed fund.

Holding No. Company Market Cap Wall Street's Projected Annualized EPS Growth Over Next 5 Years Weight (% of Portfolio) 3-Year Return 1 Nvidia $4.6 trillion 41.4% 6.90% 1,070% 2 Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) $3.3 trillion 16.7% 6.55% 191% 3 SK Hynix Approximately $309 billion N/A 4.28% 534%* 4 Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) $3.8 trillion 17.8% 3.95% 117% 5 Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) $402 billion 44% 3.89% 236% Total top 5 N/A N/A N/A 25.57% N/A Overall ETF N/A Total net assets of $1.05 billion N/A 100% N/A N/A S&P 500 N/A N/A N/A 77.8%

Like the VanEck ETF, this ETF's top five holdings also include Nvidia and AMD, which I previously discussed.

Microsoft and Google's parent company, Alphabet, are heavily involved in generative AI. Both companies offer gen AI training and deployment capabilities through their cloud computing services. Both are also infusing gen AI into their product offerings. Moreover, Microsoft has a strategic partnership with OpenAI that involves owning a significant stake in the privately held company.

SK Hynix is a South Korean company that's listed on the Korean Stock Exchange. It does not trade on a U.S. exchange. It produces memory chips.

Beth McKenna has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.