What Analysts Are Saying About Wintrust Financial Stock

Ratings for Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) were provided by 8 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $138.5, a high estimate of $145.00, and a low estimate of $132.00. This current average has decreased by 5.42% from the previous average price target of $146.43.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Wintrust Financial is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Chiaverini Jefferies Announces Buy $145.00 - Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Buy $137.00 $150.00 Jeff Rulis DA Davidson Lowers Buy $135.00 $140.00 Karl Shepard RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $135.00 $152.00 Nathan Race Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $141.00 $145.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $132.00 $145.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Overweight $145.00 $138.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Lowers Overweight $138.00 $155.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Wintrust Financial. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Wintrust Financial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Wintrust Financial's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Wintrust Financial's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Wintrust Financial analyst ratings.

Delving into Wintrust Financial's Background

Wintrust Financial Corp is a financial holding company that provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers generally located in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, northwest Indiana, and western Michigan. The company provides specialty finance services, including financing for the payment of property and casualty insurance premiums and life insurance premiums, and wealth management services to customers in its market area. The company's operations consist of three primary segments: community banking, specialty finance, and wealth management. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the community banking segment.

Wintrust Financial's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Wintrust Financial's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.36%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Wintrust Financial's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 28.31%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Wintrust Financial's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.0%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Wintrust Financial's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.28%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Wintrust Financial's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.68. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

