What Analysts Are Saying About Waystar Holding Stock

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Waystar Holding (NASDAQ:WAY), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Waystar Holding, revealing an average target of $29.6, a high estimate of $32.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. This current average reflects an increase of 13.85% from the previous average price target of $26.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Waystar Holding by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $32.00 $27.00 Sean Dodge RBC Capital Raises Outperform $31.00 $27.00 Anne Samuel JP Morgan Raises Overweight $27.00 $24.00 George Hill Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $31.00 $27.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $27.00 $25.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Waystar Holding. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Waystar Holding compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Waystar Holding's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Waystar Holding

Waystar Holding Corp is a provider of mission-critical cloud technology to healthcare organizations. its enterprise-grade platform transforms the complex and disparate processes comprising healthcare payments received by healthcare providers from payers and patients, from pre-service engagement through post-service remittance and reconciliation. its platform enhances data integrity, eliminates manual tasks, and improves claim and billing accuracy, which results in better transparency, reduced labor costs, and faster, more accurate reimbursement and cash flow. The market for our solutions extends throughout the United States and includes Puerto Rico and other US Territories.

Understanding the Numbers: Waystar Holding's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Waystar Holding showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 19.68% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Waystar Holding's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -11.8% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Waystar Holding's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1.11% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.61%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.47.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

